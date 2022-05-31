Colnago revives iconic Art Decor paintjob for Nathan Haas’s custom Unbound G3-X
Special one-off scheme revealed ahead of Unbound Gravel
This eye-popping Colnago gravel bike is one in a series of five unique G3-X models from the Italian brand that are being revealed throughout 2022 and are not for sale.
This one will be raced by Australian former road pro and 2021 Tour of Britain winner Nathan Haas in the UCI Gravel World Series, which starts with Unbound Gravel (opens in new tab) in Kansas on June 4.
Haas’s G3-X, which features on the top tube the iconic Colnago cyclist pictured from above, is also a tribute to Kansas. Also on the top tube is the motto 'ad astra per aspera', meaning ‘through hardship to the stars, which embodies the spirit of the pioneers as well as neatly describing the 200-mile Unbound race itself.
The Art Decor paint scheme is most often associated with the steel Master, which had a chromed steel fork and chromed lugs: although the monocoque G3-X doesn’t have lugs, the carbon fork has a mirror finish intended to echo that of the steel Precisa straight blades.
The G3-X is Colnago’s specific gravel model, launched in 2019 and already a winner of Unbound: Lauren de Crescenzo (opens in new tab) won last year’s women’s race on one.
Colnago describes it as having “an optimized geometry to accommodate wider tires, with steering angle and overall length designed to offer greater stability and comfort at high speeds [compared to its Prestige cyclo-cross bike]."
Haas is running a Campagnolo Ekar groupset (opens in new tab) - which will please Italophiles - and Campagnolo’s new Levante wheels (opens in new tab) with Vittoria Terreno Dry tyres.
Haas will start the main races of the UCI Gravel World Series calendar, plus some of the main gravel races of the international calendar: Unbound Gravel (USA) 4 June, The BWR North Carolina (USA) 11 June, The Rift (Iceland) 23 July, SBT GRVL (USA) August 14, and some of the Nova Eroica events (Italy and other countries).
In May Haas finished second overall in the second round of the UCI Gravel World Series, the Seven in Nannup, Australia.
Simon Smythe is Cycling Weekly's senior tech writer and has been in various roles at CW since 2003. His first job was as a sub editor following an MA in online journalism.
In his cycling career Simon has mostly focused on time trialling with a national medal, a few open wins and his club's 30-mile record in his palmares. These days he spends a bit more time testing road bikes, or on a tandem doing the school run with his younger son.
What's in the stable? There's a Colnago Master Olympic, a Hotta TT700, an ex-Castorama lo-pro that was ridden in the 1993 Tour de France, a Pinarello Montello, an Independent Fabrication Club Racer, a Mercian Classic fixed winter bike and a renovated Roberts with a modern Campag groupset.
And the vital statistics:
Age: 53
Height: 178cm
Weight: 69kg
