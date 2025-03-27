Are gravel bikes just drop bar, hard-tail mountain bikes? The new Ridley Ignite GTX opens the debate once again

Aesthetically, it looks like we are back to square one - so how are modern day gravel bikes actually different?

Ridley Ignite GTX
Today, Ridley has announced the release of its latest off-road machine, the Ignite GTX.

Along with a new name, the Ignite GTX also appears to be trailblazing yet another gravel genre, with Ridley referring to the new bike as an ‘alpine gravel bike'. That’s because this is a gravel bike, which is designed from the ground up with mountain bike geometry in mind - and that’s got us thinking: have gravel bikes come full circle to the ‘old hardtail with drop bars’ cliche that we’ve been hearing for years?

