Does your bike need handcuffs? Plus three eye-catching models from Basso, Wilier and Standert

Stunning looking bikes are staple of this roundup. But given that beauty is in the eye of the beholder it seems only fair to try, when possible, to offer a range of machines for your enjoyment.

This time around it was an easy task, with a Tour-ready TT bike, a Made in Europe steel endurance machine and a limited-edition superbike all released this week.

But the list doesn't stop there. In fact it extends to a pair of high-security handcuffs to lock up your bike with and a pair of 'no expense spared' bib shorts that feature a 3D printed chamois no less.

Basso limited-run Diamante SV Signature designed by Mirko Borsche

(Image credit: Basso Bikes)

Basso bikes clearly loves its beautiful hometown of Bassano del Grappa. Describing the town that sits about an hours drive north of Venice as “a powerful source of inspiration”, it recently opened the Bassano Clubhouse there, a blend of retail space, cafe and cycling meeting spot. And to celebrate both town and club it’s launched a limited-edition version of its Diamante SV race bike.

The Diamante Sempre Veloce (SV) Signature Series Act II features an exclusive design by Mirko Borsche, a noted graphic designer who’s collaborated with the likes of Nike and Supreme. The result of his handy work is a distinctive black and white colour scheme, accented with metallic branding and pink ‘Giro’ details.

(Image credit: Basso Bikes)

To accompany the frameset, Basso has equipped the bike with its integrated Levita cockpit. It shares the same ‘light, stiff and aerodynamic’ principles of the Diamante and has a claimed weight of just 330g. Other noteworthy components include Fulcrum’s new Sharq carbon wheelset shod with 32mm Continental GP5000 TR tires. A choice of groupsets are available including Shimano Dura-Ace Di2, Campagnolo Super Record wireless and SRAM Force AXS - the Campag option will set you back € 11,199. Alternatively, it’s being offered as a frame kit only for € 3,999.

Wilier Supersonica SLR

(Image credit: Wilier)

As one of the world’s best time trialists, Stefan Küng knows a thing or two about racing against the clock. Drawing on the Swiss rider's extensive experience and knowledge, Wilier has created a new TT bike ahead of this year’s Tour de France.

The Supersonica SLR has been designed in conjunction with Küng and the Groupama - FDJ Performance Center team. Wilier says that testing shows the new frameset to be considerably more aerodynamic than the outgoing Turbine SLR model - to the tune of a 16% improvement.

To get to this point, Wilier spent nine months producing two prototypes, dozens of kilograms of 3D printing, hours of computer simulations and many more spent in wind tunnels, velodromes and on roads.

(Image credit: Wilier)

Perhaps one of the most interesting developments are the Supersonica’s aero extensions. To ensure that Küng and his Groupama - FDJ teammates are in the best possible position on the bike, optical scans of their forearms are taken to create customised extensions, which are either 3D-printed titanium or carbon laminate in construction.

Early results look promising, with Küng and Samuel Watson both finishing inside the top-10 at the opening TT of this year’s Tour de Suisse, where the Supersonica SLR made its race debut.

Standert Pfadfinder

(Image credit: Standert)

Sometimes a change to bike is more than just geometry tweaks and improved cable routing.

Berlin-based Standert has updated its endurance model, the Pfadfinder, with the model becoming the brand’s first to be made in the Czech Republic. Standert says relocating to Europe is “a step towards a more sustainable business model”, helped by “shortening supply chains and working in accordance with EU environmental regulations”.

As before the Pfadfinder is made using Columbus Spirit steel tubing and has clearance for 38mm tires, but the new model boasts some interesting updates. The dropouts are now 3D printed, while the cable routing is fully integrated. The bottom bracket moves to the T47 standard and there’s a UDH (Universal Derailleur Hanger) too. Given that the bike is designed to cover long distances, top tube mounts have been added for extra storage. There are also fender mounts too, making the Pfadfinder a true 4-season machine.

Abus Chain Claw 10 handcuff lock

(Image credit: Abus)

Visually perhaps there’s no better deterrent for bike thieves than a pair of handcuffs, serving as a timely reminder to the possible consequences of their actions.

I have no idea if Abus had this in mind when designing its new Chain Claw 10 handcuff locks. What we do know is the lock uses a 7mm diameter, 10cm long hardened steel chain, which attaches to the two ‘cuffs’. Both clamps are opened without a key, instead using a 4-digit code.

While it’s tempting to see the Chain Claws as a gimmick, the clamps, cleverly, can be rotated through 360 degrees due to the use of integrated joints. This would appear to give the lock some real flexibility. Abus labels the Chain Claw 10 with its own security rating of 8 and says its suited to securing e-bikes, cargo bikes, e-scooters and more. Handy stuff, indeed.

Gorewear's new Ultimate bib shorts

(Image credit: Gorewear)

Giving a pair of bib shorts the title ‘Ultimate’ leaves little room for error. And in order that their performance lives up to their name, Gorewear appears to have left few stones unturned.

The Ultimate Bib Shorts+ are aimed at demanding road and gravel rides. To offer the support and comfort required for such routes they feature a 3D printed seat pad designed in conjunction with Elastic Interface. The 3D printing technology enables the Expert N3X pad to use a layer-by-layer construction, which Gorewear says offers “superior control over its technical characteristics when compared to traditional foam pads”. As for the materials used, it blends an eco-friendly, bio-based hydrophobic material with a recycled face fabric on top that’s said to lessen the shorts environmental impact. The grid-like structure is created to dry quickly while also improving sweat absorption.

Other details include a main fabric that uses ‘woven functional zoning’ to create body-mapped zones that aim to provide compression and breathability and shoulder straps made from single-piece mesh that again aid breathability, as is he case with many of the best cycling shorts. Currently the Ultimate Bib Shorts+ are offered as a men’s model only, in a single black colourway. It's probably fitting that the shorts come with an 'ultimate' price tag too, retailing at $300 / £279.99.