Garmin's new Varia rearview light and radar plugs into your e-bike
The Varia eRTLg15 plus directly into compatible e-bikes delivering approaching vehicle alerts to smartphones and cycling computers
Garmin has released an electric bike specific model of its popular Varia rearview radar and tail light, which it says provide “peace of mind during every ride.”
While the name might not roll off the tongue, the Varia eRTL615 is designed to be easy to use, plugging directly into a compatible e-bike. However, you’ll need to buy the Garmin cable separately.
Using the e-bike’s power source has allowed Garmin to create a battery-free design, but otherwise it functions much like existing models such as the Varia RCT715. When synced (using ANT+ connectivity or Bluetooth) to a compatible Garmin smartwatch, cycling computer or smartphone equipped with the Varia app it provides both visual and audible alerts letting riders know when vehicles up to 150 yards away are approaching.
The Varia light can, according to Garmin, can be seen up to a mile away in daylight conditions. It also boasts a flash pattern that changes when approaching vehicles are detected. Other light modes include solid, peloton and night flash.
“As e-bike riding becomes more and more popular, we are pleased to bring our trusted radar technology to this growing group of cyclists,” says Dan Bartel, Garmin Vice President of Global Consumer Sales “No matter where the next adventure leads, explore with ease knowing that Varia eRTL615 has your back while you ride ahead.”
The e-bike Varia’s design is described by Garmin as “sleek and compact” and offering “multiple mounting options with a universal seat rail mount or a rack/pannier mount.”
When we reviewed the original Varia RTL515 we found it a little chunky so e-bike users will likely be pleased to read that the eRTL615 is indeed compact in comparison and weighs around 20 grams less. However, we were left largely impressed by the RTL515's functionality and performance.
The Varia eRTL615 is available now and it has a suggested retail price of £259.99.
Luke Friend has worked as a writer, editor and copywriter for twenty five years. Across books, magazines and websites, he's covered a broad range of topics for a range of clients including Major League Baseball, the National Trust and the NHS. He has an MA in Professional Writing from Falmouth University and is a qualified bicycle mechanic. He has been a cycling enthusiast from an early age, partly due to watching the Tour de France on TV. He's a keen follower of bike racing to this day as well as a regular road and gravel rider.
