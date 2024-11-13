I used to hate winter cycling - here are five ways I made it bearable

Cycling has always been more than a sport for me - it's been a full-time pursuit, passion, and, occasionally, a bit of a battle, especially in winter. Though my full-time riding days have been and gone, I have put in countless hours and miles through bitingly cold months, and trust me, I’m no natural winter warrior.

Feeling the cold keenly, coupled with a tendency toward the winter blues, means that I’ve had my fair share of tough rides in cold, dark weather. Winter for me often became a balancing act: training hard enough without risking illness, navigating short days for the few hours of daylight, and making sure my sleep wasn’t upended by overtraining.

But over time, I found ways to cope that are a bit more inventive than “just dress warmer.” From creative meal prep to mental resets, I’ve picked up a few tricks that keep me going, and I’m here to share them - so that maybe winter riding can be a bit easier for you, too.

Always plan your recovery meal

Cold-weather riding has a way of sapping your energy in more ways than one. As if the brutal wind and icy road spray weren’t enough, the low temperatures often mess with your appetite. Cold fingers don’t make it any easier to reach for a snack either. But winter rides are often long endurance slogs, burning through calories at an alarming rate. That’s why having a proper post-ride meal planned out isn’t just a nice-to-have - it’s essential.

First off, having something ready to go the minute you get back means no fussing around in a foggy, calorie-depleted daze trying to figure out what to eat. For me, knowing I had a hot meal waiting was just the boost I needed to push through the last few miles. Not to mention, it added some mental comfort in the face of harsh conditions.

If you have an open fire, a similar thing can be done by wrapping your potato in tin foil. (Image credit: Future (Joe Baker))

For the meal itself, aim for a mix of high-carb and protein-rich foods to kickstart recovery. Anything warming, nutritious, and packed with vitamins and salts is ideal, especially since winter riding can leave you dehydrated without realizing it. Everyone’s got their preferences - maybe you’re a pasta person, or a hearty soup fanatic. But the key is to have it planned and ready.

My go-to? The humble jacket potato. I’d leave it in a cast-iron pot on the fire for three to five hours while I was out so that the second I walked in the door, it was ready for a quick pairing with tuna, salad, or beans. Another favourite was tuna pasta salad. I’d toss on the pasta as soon as I walked in, and after a quick shower, I’d be sitting down to a hot, nutrient-rich plate within 15 minutes. Simple meals, but highly effective when you need recovery without delay.

This really helped keep me sane, and also take advantage of your quickened post-ride metabolism to get a head start on recovery.

Plan your arrival, not your departure

When planning a ride, consider setting a firm arrival time rather than focusing on your time of departure. For me, I always aimed to be home by 1pm, no matter the length of the ride. Here’s why.

Firstly, it gave me some flexibility on when I’d leave. If I wanted a lie-in, I could take one, but my target arrival meant I always knew my latest possible departure. For weekend or full-time riders, sticking to an arrival plan is helpful for keeping a balanced schedule, regardless of ride length.

(Image credit: Andy Jones)

Secondly - and maybe this sounds odd - focusing on arrival also drastically improved my sleep schedule. In the UK winter, it’s often dark by 4pm, so if I headed out too late, I’d be coming back at dusk. Arriving home with hours of daylight left meant I could have a quick post-ride nap without messing up my sleep. Plus, I avoided that winter slump when darkness hits and you’re still winding down from a long ride.

Treat yourself to some pocket sweets

Now, you might be wondering why I’d suggest stuffing your winter jersey pockets with sweets on a long ride - surely that’s just for kids, right? Well, this little habit turned out to be a surprisingly effective motivator, and perhaps I relied on it longer than I’d like to admit! On any ride that went beyond three hours, I’d stash a bag of my favourite sweets at the bottom of a pocket, saving them as a little reward for when I really needed it.

I'm sure the winter shortens your memory... (Image credit: Andy Jones)

The plan was simple: I’d eat my standard ride snacks first, making my way down the layers of food as the hours went by. And then, just as my pockets were getting light and my legs heavier, I’d discover those sweets - either eagerly anticipated or sometimes even forgotten! It’s amazing how a small sugar hit or a burst of flavor can perk you up for the last stretch home. Just one warning: bring a big enough bag because once your mates know you’ve got them, those sweets tend to disappear fast...

Bad weather? ditch the slick tyres

When the winter weather turns harsh - think icy roads, heavy rain, or thick fog - it can not only be miserable but sometimes downright dangerous to stick to tarmac. Luckily, our bikes don’t have to stay on the roads. When conditions get tricky, I’ve found that taking things off-road can be a lot more enjoyable and, frankly, a lot safer. Even a shorter ride around local MTB trails on a gravel or mountain bike can be the perfect solution.

Off rides are often slower too, which can decrease wind chill (Image credit: Andy Jones for Future)

On the trails, you avoid cars altogether, which feels especially nice in low visibility conditions. There’s something motivating, too, about a new backdrop and the steady grip of wide, knobbly tyres to keep me from sliding around. A quick 1-2 hour blast in the woods is usually enough to keep me warm, not numb. And afterward, there’s always a hot shower waiting at home. No you might not be able to get that interval session done, but you won't dig yourself a hole of cold numb illness either!

Consistency over quality

When it comes down to it, most of us ride bikes because we love it - whether that means keeping fit, training for an event, or just getting out to clear our heads. Whatever the reason, winter riding can be an easy time to lose sight of that purpose. If we’re not careful, we can fall into a trap of obsessing over stats like average speed or weekly distance, despite the less-than-ideal conditions.

Gym sessions are incredibly beneficial to on bike performance and general fitness. (Image credit: Ashely Flood)

It’s worth reminding ourselves that 99% of us are amateurs, not pros. Sometimes the cold or rain (or just the general wintery gloom) is a sign to ease up and take a different approach. During my time training full-time, if the weather was too harsh, I’d often swap a ride for a gym session or go for a quick run instead. It’s not “soft” to listen to your body and consider that maybe, today, staying warm and healthy could be the best move to keep your training consistent. Plus, strength training an running both carry benefits when it comes to increasing bone health, something that cycling isn't too great at aiding.

So if you’re slogging it out in freezing rain and feeling miserable, give yourself permission to mix things up. Remember: it’s about enjoying the bike, staying sane, and keeping well. Trust me, the you-of-summer will thank the you-of-winter for being sensible now.