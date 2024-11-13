I used to hate winter cycling - here are five ways I made it bearable

As someone who feels the cold and hates daylight saving, I have learned a thing or two about keeping morale high when the sun is low

Rider in black tights and red jersey riding on the road with heath background
(Image credit: Future)
Joe Baker
By
published

Cycling has always been more than a sport for me - it's been a full-time pursuit, passion, and, occasionally, a bit of a battle, especially in winter. Though my full-time riding days have been and gone, I have put in countless hours and miles through bitingly cold months, and trust me, I’m no natural winter warrior.

Feeling the cold keenly, coupled with a tendency toward the winter blues, means that I’ve had my fair share of tough rides in cold, dark weather. Winter for me often became a balancing act: training hard enough without risking illness, navigating short days for the few hours of daylight, and making sure my sleep wasn’t upended by overtraining.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1