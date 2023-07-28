(I'm)Perfect: the colorful chamois promoting sustainability
Elastic Interface has released a chamois as part of a road to 'more responsible' business
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Elastic Interface, the maker of various cycling padding such as chamois and gloves, has released an all-new (I'm)Perfect pad that claims to have zero waste from its manufacturing process.
The Italian company supplies chamois pads to many of the big players in the cycling apparel industry, including Specialized, 7Mesh and DHB, so the new pad should stir up some competition among the best eco-conscious cycling clothing brands.
It's no secret that the apparel industry, cycling related or just generally, isn't the most sustainable sector in the world. In 2017, Americans alone created 16 million tons of textile waste, 11 million of which ended up in landfill. Yet almost 100% of textiles are recyclable — and that's where the (I'm)Perfect philosophy comes in.
The (I'm)Perfect project is Elastic Interface's commitment to a more sustainable future, and the company says it has two main goals: zero waste and a positive social impact.
Similar to Rapha's Excess Program, Elastic Interface is aiming to make better use of production left-overs, as well as utilizing fabrics with imperfections where they won't affect a chamois' performance.
Along with reducing waste, the company has also pledged to "support local non-profit organizations that run general interest and socially beneficial activities with disadvantaged people, together developing new items of clothing from fabrics that cannot be used for cycling pads."
To show off the new ethos, Elastic Interface is releasing a special edition 'capsule collection' patch work colored chamois.
The special edition Endurance Anatomic HD I’mPerfect pads all conform to the same quality standards as normal pads and all receive the same bacteriostatic treatment — a process that should prevent skin irritation.
The pads are also standard 100 by OEKO-TEX®, which means they have been tested for 100 toxic chemicals which.
Though the company hasn't made any numerical claims in terms of recycled materials, or time lines to a carbon neutral business like Rapha, here at Cycling Weekly we like to give eco-friendly credit where it is due — especially in the current climate where consumers are evermore eco-conscious.
For more information on the project, visit Elastic Interface's website.
Thank you for reading 10 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Joe is Cycling Weekly's tech writer. He's always had a love for bikes, since first riding a two wheeled steed before the age of four. Years down the line, Joe began racing at 16, and enjoyed great experiences internationally, racing in Italy, Spain and Belgium to name a few locations. Always interested in tech, Joe even piloted his Frankenstein hill climb bike to a Junior National Title in 2018. After taking a step back from elite level racing in April 2022, Joe joined our team as a freelancer, before becoming Tech Writer in May 2023.
-
-
'I did not expect this': Emma Norsgaard woke up in a bad mood and won a Tour de France Femmes stage
Dane overcomes career set-backs to triumph on day six in Blagnac
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Emma Norsgaard holds on to win stage six of the Tour de France Femmes in Blagnac
The Movistar rider spent the day in the break before romping to victory with a 500m sprint as the bunch bore down
By James Shrubsall Published