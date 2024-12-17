Is Jonas Vingegaard teasing new Oakley sunglasses at December training camp?

The glasses feature a large, singular lens and look to incorporate aero features

Jonas Vingegaard racing is seen racing his bike on the left, on the right his head is pictured in a helmet and new sunglasses
(Image credit: Getty Images (left), Visma Lease-a-bike Instagram video (right))
Joe Baker
By
published

Jonas Vingegaard and his Visma Lease-a-Bike teammates have been spotted using what looks like a new pair of Oakley sunglasses on their December training camp Denia, Spain.

The Dutch team, now in its third year of sponsorship with Oakley, released a video of its training camp yesterday. In it, the potentially new glasses are pictured front and center on the two-time Tour de France winner.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1