Komoot launches faster-than-ever 'Send to Device' feature for Garmin users

Komoot, the navigation app for outdoor adventurers, has furthered its relationship with Garmin with the launch of a new ‘Send to Device’ feature.

An industry first, it allows users to send Komoot Tours to any Garmin device, be it a GPS cycling computer or smartwatch, that can run its Connect IQ app. Once sent, navigation of the route can begin with the tap of a button, bypassing the need to browse a route list on the chosen device.

(Image credit: Komoot)

Additionally, those using Garmin smartwatches, which feature in CW's best smartwatches for cycling guide, can update Tours mid-navigation without interrupting their current activity. Komoot says this allows users to “re-route for a coffee stop or find the nearest shop to pick up supplies for their journey” without having to end and restart the route.

(Image credit: Komoot)

“Finding a Komoot route and starting navigation on a Garmin device was a multi-click process" admits Rob Hermans, product manager at Komoot. "Now, thanks to the ‘Send to Device’ feature and the Komoot Connect IQ™ app, our users have the ability to synchronize their route in a simpler way and enjoy a smooth navigation experience like never before."

As Hermans states, the ‘Send to Device’ feature is designed to be as simple to use as possible. Once users have downloaded the Komoot Connect IQ app to their Garmin device all they need to do is select their desired Tour, tap ‘Send to Device’ and then open it on their Garmin computer or watch via the Connect IQ app.

According to Komoot, the app “allows users to seamlessly connect their Garmin device with their Komoot account for the smoothest route planning and navigation experience.” Benefits of the app, widely regarded as one of the best cycling apps available, include turn-by-turn route instructions, elevation profiles and remaining time and distance left of a route.

For more information visit komoot.com