Mosaic unveils custom titanium all-road frameset with 40mm tire clearance

Titanium expert Mosaic Cycles has released a new all-road bike, the GT- iAR.

Building on the award-winning GT-1 AR, the iAR features clearance for up to 40mm wide tires and internal cable routing throughout, including using Enve’s In-Route cockpit.

Bikes created for the all-road category need to strike a balance between the sprightly handling of a traditional road bike and the stability and comfort of those built for gravel. To achieve this Mosaic have opted for 425mm chainstays and a fairly steep headtube angle (72 degrees for a size 54) to deliver a combination of responsiveness and stability, while the generous tire clearance and titanium frame material should take care of compliance and comfort on less-than-perfect surfaces.

Being a handbuilt affair, the GT-1 iAR's uses the Colorado-based brand’s double-butted titanium tube set, selected for the needs of each rider and offered with made-to-order geometry. By doing so Mosaic says it can create a bike “to fit each rider's specific fit requirements, handling preferences, and riding aspirations perfectly”. The brand's finish work program then allows for owners to choose their own finish, layout and colors.

While the new GT-1AR has a lead time of between six to eight weeks, early examples have already been put through their paces - including one set-up and ridden by Chad Norwall, founder of the Sausalito, CA bike shop Above Category.

“When I started this project, what I wanted was a purpose-built winter rain bike to put big road tires and fenders on for riding in inclement weather,” Nordwall says. “However, after building up my GT-1 iAR and taking it for a short shakeout ride I can already tell that this bike is going to be right at the front of the garage to be taken out on all my biggest rides. That being said, I'm still going to beat on it all winter."

The GT-1 iAR is priced at $8,300, which include frameset, Enve stem, headset and seatpost, and is available exclusively through Mosaic dealers.

