Nukeproof redesigns Digger gravel bike for versatility while keeping the ‘soul of a mountain bike’

MTB brand Nukeproof has redesigned the Digger gravel bike for better handling on technical descents as well as offering greater versatility on long adventures with a vast array of mounting points.

What the best gravel bike will be for you will depend on the type of riding you lean towards – Nukeproof positions its Digger as a do-it-all training bike, commuter bike and exploration bike.

“The Nukeproof Digger offers something slightly different to some of the “true gravel bikes” in the market, it is designed and specced with the soul of a mountain bike,” the brand says. This is certainly apparent in the wide bars (460mm for S/M/L and 500mm for XL), dropper seatpost and 1x drivetrain.

The frame geometry of the Digger has been adjusted with the head angle two degrees slacker (now 69°) and the reach increased by 20mm. “This allows for use of shorter stems to improve rider confidence and control in the corners (and keep it more MTB),” says Nukeproof.

The frame has also been designed around fitting an aggressive 700c x 45mm tyres and still have 7mm of clearance to cope with the muckier rides.

Analysis Interestingly, unlike the geometry which is quite radical – very, very few gravel bikes come with a 69 degree head angle or a stem that short and bars that wide – the tyre width and clearance is quite conservative. Designing around 700c x 45mm tyres is quite common – even Pinarello’s race and speed oriented Grevil gravel bike can take up to 700c x 50mm. And, although that width sits on the plumper end of the gravel spectrum, it is still objectively fairly narrow for rocky off-road riding. Square-edged hits can blow through a 45mm tyre much more easily than a 54 or 60mm rubber inflated to the same carcass tension (roughly, to the save comfort level). This means you either have to pump up the pressures higher than ideal or risk your rims on the descents. Gravel tyre inserts can help mitigate this, though. Still, that 7mm of clearance is very generous, we wouldn’t have qualms about slotting in some 56mm tyres (2.2 inch) for summer riding – and that is a bit more boundary pushing.

Coming now to the materials, the 6061-T6 alloy frame has been given new tube profiles, while the fork employs T800 UD carbon, for “a much stiffer and direct ride, again enhancing the handling, whilst also soothing out trail chatter”.

The Digger can take a 31.6mm dropper seatpost which opens it up to the wide variety of MTB droppers available.

Increased usability for adventure was a key aspect of the redesign, says Nukeproof. Ready for multi-day explorationing and bikepacking, the Digger now boasts pannier and rack mounts, gear accessories mounts, fork bag mounting points, two water bottle mounts and mudguard points.

3D contoured chainstay protectors are designed to help keep things protected and silent.

Prices start at £1,799.99/$1,899.99 for the Comp, the Factory sits in the middle of the line up at £2,399.99/$2,599.99, and the range goes up to £2,999.99/$3,399.99 for the RS.

The specs are as follows:

Digger RS, £2,999.99/$3,399.99

Frame: Digger V3 Aluminium

Fork: Rockshox Rudy Ultimate XPLR, 30mm travel, 45mm offset

Groupset: SRAM Rival

Seatpost: Brand X Ascend Internal 125mm Dropper post 31.6mm

Wheels: DT Swiss GR1600 Spline 25, 700c

Tyres: Schwalbe G-One Bite 700x45c

Digger Factory, £2,399.99/$2,599.99

Frame: Digger V3 Aluminium

Fork: Nukeproof Digger High Modulus T700 HM-UD Carbon Tapered steerer fork

Groupset: Shimano GRX

Seatpost: Brand X Ascend Internal 125mm Dropper post 31.6mm

Wheels: DT Swiss GR1600 Spline 25, 700c

Tyres: Schwalbe G-One Bite 700x45c

Digger Comp, £1,799.99/$1,899.99

Frame: Digger V3 Aluminium

Fork: Nukeproof Digger High Modulus T700 HM-UD Carbon Tapered steerer fork

Groupset: Shimano GRX

Seatpost: Nukeproof Neutron Inline, 31.6mm, 400mm

Wheels: Nukeproof Neutron V2

Tyres: Schwalbe G-One Bite 700x45c