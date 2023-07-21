Pirelli issues recall of flagship P Zero Race TLR tires in 28mm width

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Pirelli has announced a voluntary recall on one of its flagship tires: the Pirelli P Zero Race TLR road tires, a model which we reviewed on the site just last week.

The Italian tire manufacturer has cited "certain problems of compatibility of the tire with some wheel rims" as the reason for the recall, but has so far not provided further information as to what those compatibility problems are or what the effects might be.

The tires affected by this recall are specifically the Pirelli P Zero Race TLR in size 28-622 which were "produced between the tenth week of 2023 and the 24th week of 2023." That's March, 6 and June 12, 2023.

Pirelli has announced that the methods of recall for consumers will be announced on its website shortly.

The table below shows the tire ID and production date numbers of the tires that have been affected. These numbers are printed on the sidewall of the tire, and so you can easily check this without the original packaging or receipt.

(Image credit: Pirelli)

We have requested more details on the specifics of the "compatibility problems" with some rims - is there a chance of the tire unseating from the rim in general use and at typical pressures?

Pirelli's PR agency told us: "as soon as the CPSC [Consumer Product Safety Commission] procedures are completed, we will immediately [share] the details."

Having recently had a set of Pirelli P Zero Race TLR tires in a 28mm width on test, we immediately checked to see whether or not we had one of the affected products.

We can confirm that the sample we tested is not one that has been recalled.

Interestingly, even though not affected by the recall, the tires did feel notably easy to fit. To the extent, even, that our regular reviewer, Andy Turner, recommended a tire insert "may be a good idea for added security" with these tires.

There were also greater issues with leaking air than usual for a modern tubeless tire in the initial setup. But with a top-up of sealant and subsequent use, these issues with air loss since abated.

All that being said, the broader performance of the tires was up to Pirelli's usual standards. They felt grippy, supple and were notably fast rolling.

Of course, if you do already have a set of Pirelli P Zero Race TLR 28mm tires, please do check the production date as we have and check Pirelli's website for how to proceed with the recall.