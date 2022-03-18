Pirelli launches P Zero Race 4S Italian made tyres for year-round riding

The first weeks of spring might strike as a bit of an odd time to bring out some hard wearing and puncture resistant rubber. But then again, the new Pirelli P Zero Race 4S is billed as a four-season tyre – which includes spring and summer, as I’m sure you’re aware.

The P Zero Race 4S is taking up the mantle from the Zero Velo 4S, a tyre which impressed us with its grip, rolling speed and puncture resistance. To build on this already high bar, Pirelli’s engineers have employed a new “SmartEVO” proprietary compound, with a view to further enhancing those qualities.

It’s a tyre Pirelli is pitching at those who want a “racing feeling” ride all year round, yet still require the increased durability and reliability over a dedicated race tyre. According to Pirelli, this is “precisely why it is the choice of the World Tour teams with whom Pirelli is a partner” – UAE Team Emirates, TREK-Segafredo and AG2R Citroën all put the new tyre through its paces in their recent winter training camps.

(Image credit: Pirelli)

With internal rim widths getting ever larger, Pirelli has updated the shape of the casing to improve the tyre’s profile when mounted on the wheel. The result is a wider and shorter footprint, which Pirelli claims will enhance the “smoothness, puncture protection and cornering control.”

Pirelli has hit another milestone with the P Zero Race 4S, being its first 100% made in Italy product, since the company returned to the cycling field in 2017. The tyres are manufactured in the renovated Bollate plant, 10 km from the Milan Bicocca headquarters.

Currently, the tyre is only available in its clincher version in 26mm x 700c and 28mm x 700c for a retail price of £61.99 / $84.90. Wider sizes and a tubeless ready version will be coming out later in the season. More details can be found on Pirelli's website here.

We’ve been highly impressed by Pirelli’s Cinturato Velo TLR tyres for all-season riding, being notably fast for such a robust and puncture resistant tyre. It’s perhaps even more robust than it needs to be – could the P Zero Race 4S offer an even better blend of speed and durability? We’ve got a set in for review, so watch this space.