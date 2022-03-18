Pirelli launches P Zero Race 4S Italian made tyres for year-round riding
Designed to be fast enough for the summer, yet tough enough for the winter
The first weeks of spring might strike as a bit of an odd time to bring out some hard wearing and puncture resistant rubber. But then again, the new Pirelli P Zero Race 4S is billed as a four-season tyre – which includes spring and summer, as I’m sure you’re aware.
The P Zero Race 4S is taking up the mantle from the Zero Velo 4S, a tyre which impressed us with its grip, rolling speed and puncture resistance. To build on this already high bar, Pirelli’s engineers have employed a new “SmartEVO” proprietary compound, with a view to further enhancing those qualities.
It’s a tyre Pirelli is pitching at those who want a “racing feeling” ride all year round, yet still require the increased durability and reliability over a dedicated race tyre. According to Pirelli, this is “precisely why it is the choice of the World Tour teams with whom Pirelli is a partner” – UAE Team Emirates, TREK-Segafredo and AG2R Citroën all put the new tyre through its paces in their recent winter training camps.
With internal rim widths getting ever larger, Pirelli has updated the shape of the casing to improve the tyre’s profile when mounted on the wheel. The result is a wider and shorter footprint, which Pirelli claims will enhance the “smoothness, puncture protection and cornering control.”
Pirelli has hit another milestone with the P Zero Race 4S, being its first 100% made in Italy product, since the company returned to the cycling field in 2017. The tyres are manufactured in the renovated Bollate plant, 10 km from the Milan Bicocca headquarters.
Currently, the tyre is only available in its clincher version in 26mm x 700c and 28mm x 700c for a retail price of £61.99 / $84.90. Wider sizes and a tubeless ready version will be coming out later in the season. More details can be found on Pirelli's website here.
We’ve been highly impressed by Pirelli’s Cinturato Velo TLR tyres for all-season riding, being notably fast for such a robust and puncture resistant tyre. It’s perhaps even more robust than it needs to be – could the P Zero Race 4S offer an even better blend of speed and durability? We’ve got a set in for review, so watch this space.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Starting off riding mountain bikes on the South Downs way, he soon made the switch the road cycling. Now, he’s come full circle and is back out on the trails, although the flat bars have been swapped for the curly ones of a gravel bike.
Always looking for the next challenge, he’s Everested in under 12 hours and ridden the South Downs Double in sub 20. Although dabbling in racing off-road, on-road and virtually, to date his only significant achievement has been winning the National Single-Speed Cross-Country Mountain Bike Championships in 2019.
Height: 177cm
Weight: 67–69kg
-
-
How to improve your climbing
Certified USA-Cycling coach and Project Echelon Racing Team rider Zach Nehr shares the tips that could see you riding to victory (or, just not getting dropped!) this summer
By Zach Nehr • Published
-
Are soaring fuel prices extending the e-bike boom?
While sales booms are often fleeting, lasting mere months or a few years at best, the current fuel prices could very well be extending the e-bike boom.
By Anne-Marije Rook • Published