Tempted by titanium? The new 3D printed titanium Ribble Allroad may be the bike for you.

The British brand is using new technology to improve aerodynamics and comfort

New Ribble Allroad Ti bike launches
(Image credit: Ribble)
Joe Baker
By
published

Ribble has expanded its Allroad series with the launch of a titanium-framed model, the Allroad Ti.

The new frameset joins the lineup, adding yet another exciting option to a range that was launched in July this year.

