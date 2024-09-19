Tempted by titanium? The new 3D printed titanium Ribble Allroad may be the bike for you.

Ribble has expanded its Allroad series with the launch of a titanium-framed model, the Allroad Ti.

The new frameset joins the lineup, adding yet another exciting option to a range that was launched in July this year.

This new addition brings advanced manufacturing techniques into the spotlight with 3D-printed titanium frame components, blending traditional techniques with cutting-edge technology. Ribble hopes the new frameset will appeal to riders who hunt for both performance and comfort, properties titanium is well known for.

The bike features a raw, understated finish (Image credit: Ribble)

3D Printed titanium

One of the most striking elements of the Allroad Ti is its use of 3D-printed titanium. This additive layer manufacturing process enables Ribble’s engineers to refine specific areas of the frame - most notably the headtube and seat tube clusters - resulting in improved aerodynamics and greater freedom in shaping the frame.

This technique, which Ribble has adapted from its Ultra aero range, gives the Allroad Ti a distinctively modern look and is said to offer optimised airflow for better overall performance.

Jamie Burrow, Head of Product at Ribble, emphasised how this process extends the limit of titanium bike design.

"The Allroad Ti project has been an opportunity to push the boundaries of what is possible with titanium beyond basic round tube profiles," Burrow explained. "From the initial prototype showcased at a leading industry show last year, and launch today, the bike has been through thousands of miles testing and multiple iterations to hone the design, ride and performance."

The Ribble badging looks particularly neat in titanium (Image credit: Ribble)

Designed for added comfort

Despite its high-tech construction and slick tyres, the Allroad Ti is designed with the rider’s comfort and adventure in mind. Titanium is renowned for its ability to absorb road vibrations, and Ribble has taken this one step further by incorporating a D-shaped carbon seatpost in a bid to add some extra compliance.

The bike also features 35mm tyre clearance, which is enough to handle a variety of surfaces, from smooth tarmac to rough gravel paths. Discreet mudguard mounts mean it’s ready for winter too.

The relaxed geometry of the Allroad Ti firmly puts the bike in the endurance/allroad category but still aims to strike a balance with performance. While it doesn’t carry the extreme aerodynamics of Ribble’s Ultra series, it retains some less-than-subtle aero features, such as the UB-2 carbon bar with direct lever mounts and wake generators.

There is still a healthy clearance when the bike is fitted with 32mm tyres. (Image credit: Ribble)

In typical Ribble fashion, the Allroad Ti is customisable using the brand’s online configuration tool, allowing riders to tweak items such as the groupset and handlebars before the bike ships.

The Allroad Ti's interesting blend of 3D-printed titanium, aerodynamics, and adventure-ready geometry, makes for a noteworthy ride for those roadies who like to keep riding when the tarmac stops.

Pricing and build options

Ribble offers four different builds of the Allroad Ti, ranging from the more affordable Sport model to the top-tier Hero build.

The range starts with the Allroad Ti Sport at £3,499, which is equipped with a Shimano 105 12-speed groupset. The Sport model also features Mavic Aksium 1 wheels paired with Pirelli P7 Sport 32mm tyres and a Ribble subsidiary Level alloy bar. It weighs in at a claimed 9.91kg for a size medium.

Next up is the Allroad Ti Enthusiast at £4,099. The Enthusiast version features Shimano 105 Di2 12-speed electronic shifting for smoother gear changes. Like the Sport, it rolls on Mavic Aksium 1 wheels and Pirelli P7 Sport 32mm tyres. This build tips the scales at 9.85kg.

The Allroad Ti Pro upgrades to the Shimano Ultegra Di2 12-speed groupset, improving shift speed, precision and weight. It also features Mavic Cosmic S wheels and the Ribble UB-2 carbon bar, weighing in at 9.35kg.

Finally the Allroad Ti Hero. Retailing for £7,999, the Pro boasts Shimano's Dura-Ace Di2 groupset, Zipp 303 Firecrest wheels, and the same Ribble UB-2 carbon handlebar. A combination of lighter parts means the Pro sits at a claimed 8.7kg in a size medium.

For more information, check out the Ribble website.