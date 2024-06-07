Roval's new hooked wheels cost more than some bikes whilst Fulcrum is sporting wavy rims

New Roval Rapide CLX II Team wheels carry a hefty price and keep their hooked beads

Roval/Fulcrum/Ducati
(Image credit: Roval/Fulcrum/Ducati)
Paul Norman
By
published

Roval’s latest wheels are the Rapide CLX II Team. It’s gone to great lengths to make the wheels lighter and more aero, saving a gram per wheel from the non-coated hubs and a whole second over 40km. It’s also kept the hooked tyre beads, as it reckons that there’s too much risk of tyre blow-off with hookless.

The latest cycling buzzword is all-road – the option to take your road bike off-tarmac, but still get along nicely on the blacktop. As you’d expect, there are a slew of products ready to help you get there and we have two in this week’s round-up.

Paul Norman
Paul Norman

