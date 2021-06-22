SunGod goes frameless with new Airas glasses

SunGod - the British eyewear brand known for its customisable shades - has launched a new, frameless style to the range.

The Airas offers unobstructed peripheral vision, and still uses the 8KO lenses found elsewhere in SunGod’s range.

As per the rest of the brand’s arsenal, these will be customisable at no extra cost - though with fewer frame components this won’t be quite so extensive.

The Airas cycling sunglasses join the range which so far consists of the Velans and Vulcans models, the latter of which was tested by Cycling Weekly last year to achieve a four star review.

The 8KO lens uses a nylon-based material, and SunGod claims this offers greater clarity when compared with the polycarbonate used elsewhere - going so far as to boast greater clarity than the Oakley Prizm and 100% models.

Having tried SunGod glasses at Cycling Weekly, we'd rate them as on par with the often more expensive competitors, though 'greater than' could be a stretch.

All glasses come with an anti-fog coating on the inside, and a hydrophobic coating on the outside to try to keep water and dirt at bay, with a triple layer scratch protection.

(Image credit: SunGod)

Being frameless keeps the weight down, with the Airas dropping onto the scales at 27g, there is an optional bottom frame conversion kit on offer for those who wish to add this.

All glasses come in packaging which is 100% recycled and recyclable, and the brand offers a lifetime guarantee.

Prices SunGod Airas Zero Frame (ZF): £130 SunGod Airas Bottom Frame (BF): £155 SunGod Airas (& BF Conversion Kit): £175 SunGod Airas with Photochromic 8KO Iris™ Lens: £170

The brand launched following a successful Kickstarter campaign, by husband and wife duo Ali and Zoe Watkiss, it currently sponsors Canyon dhb SunGod, Ribble Weldtite and Bianchi Dama, as well as the Internationales and the Black Cyclist Network.

Commenting on the launch, Ali Watkiss said: “Following the successful launch of the Pace series last year, we’ve worked hard to continually offer cyclists a product to help them stand out from the crowd - and the frameless, cylindrical coverage of the Airas is a style we’re incredibly excited about.”

Zoe Watkiss added: “We’re staying true to our commitment of delivering an exceptional customer experience, every step of the way. All SunGods are built to order in our UK warehouse on the same day as ordering, and typically delivered to your doorstep next day - creating a market-leading brand and customer experience.”

Having ordered customised test pairs via the frame builder, we can confirm at Cycling Weekly that ours have always arrived just one day later - which is impressive to say the least.