Tadej Pogačar's bike is up for auction - but the price is high, and rising

The Tour de France leader's special edition Colnago C68 is up for auction today

Tadej Pogačar's special edition Colnago C68 is up for sale today, via luxury auctioneers Sotheby's, with a bid of £35k/$45k at the time of writing. 

The limited edition bike is the first of just 111 'Fluer-de-Lys' models produced and features an 18-karat yellow gold emblem on the head tube, plus gold spokes to boot.

