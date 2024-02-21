Tern's new adventure cargo e-bike can carry the kids and take on the trails

Tern has unveiled a new cargo e-bike, the Orox. Designed with adventure in mind, its 210kg on-road maximum weight limit also would seem to make it ideal for urban use, whether it's taking the kids to school or hauling groceries back from town.

The Orox is available in two builds, R14 and the S12. The former is the most expensive and features a Rohloff 14 speed hub and a Gates Carbon Drive CDX Belt, with a claimed weight of 33.8kg. The S12 uses a 12-speed Shimano Deore XT drivechain, with a Shadow+ derailleur, which makes it a touch lighter at 33.2kg. Two sizes are available, a M and L.

(Image credit: Tern)

Both models use Bosch’s Smart System, which features a mid-drive Performance CX motor and delivers a 300+ km range thanks to two dual 800Wh batteries. The Bosch Connect Module provides both GPS and an alarm, while a frame pack is included to provide insulation for the battery in cold weather.

(Image credit: Tern)

To battle varied terrain the Orox comes equipped with bespoke 4” wide Schwalbe Johnny Watts tires fitted to doublewall 650b rims. Stopping power comes courtesy of Magura’s 4-piston hydraulic disc brakes, the MT5, alongside 203 mm rotors.

(Image credit: Tern)

Suitability to a wide range of applications is enhanced by the inclusion of a 700 lumens Ignis headlight, a rear brake light, full coverage fenders and an Atlas XL kickstand.

(Image credit: Tern)

Likewise the range of available accessories builds on the inherent versatility of the Orox. The Clubhouse Gen 3 carrier allows you to carry two child passengers and is compatible with a wide range of the best child seats, including Bobike GO Maxi, Urban Iki rear seats, and Thule Yepp Maxi (version 1), Yepp 2 Maxi, and Yepp Nexxt Maxi. It can also be teamed up with the Sidekick Wheel Guard XL, which help to protect the feet of the young passengers. The Clubhouse can also fit a 600 x 400 mm Eurocrate.

A front Trail Rack is also available. It fits two full size Ortlieb Back Roller panniers and has a maximum capacity of 25kg, which should comfortably cover most people’s requirements for their commute to work or a trip to the supermarket as well as weekend away in the wilds. However if you do require more space the Orox is compatible with Tern’s largest set of panniers; the Cargo Hold 72 panniers offer 140L of carrying capacity and are waterproof with reflective details. The maxium rear rack load weight is 100kg.

Pricing

The Tern Orox R14 retails at £8,100.

The Tern Orox S12 retails at $6,499 / £5,900.

For more information visit ternbicycles.com