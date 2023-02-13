Trek takes it back to the 70s with wild tie dye paint jobs

Bike manufacturing giant Trek has unveiled a range of striking tie-dye paint schemes for its custom paint brand.

The striking looks are available from Trek’s Project One (opens in new tab)service which allows bike buyers to customise their pride and joy.

The finish is available across the range topping Madone, Domane and Émonda SLR models as well as the ebike Domane+ SLR, the Checkpoint SLR gravel bike and the Speedconcept triathlon bike.

There are six different types of tie dye from the multi-colour 70s reminiscent “Rainbow” finish to the more understated “Shady” tie dye which uses a black and grey palette.

(Image credit: Trek)

There’s also a very modern looking “pastel” version of the paint job.

In a press release the brand explained how the colour schemes are developed. “ For the new design, Trek’s artists blend hand-painted strokes of colour together, creating one-of-a-kind schemes that are each just a bit different from the next,” it said.

Prices vary depending on which bike model you’d like and finishing kit but most come in north of $8,000 (£6,500).

(Image credit: Trek)

The Icon series (opens in new tab) paint schemes all cost an extra $1,200 (£988) than just a plain paint job in custom colours from the US brand.

Trek’s Icon series of paint schemes already includes a gold flaked one and “Amplified alchemy” a blue and purple metallic fade which have been on the market since 2020. There have been others in the premium series that have since been discontinued too.

(Image credit: Trek)

Those finishes include KOM which was very similar to the Trek-Segafredo design from 2020 but with metallic options. There was also “Holographic Diamond Flake” which had flakes of highly reflective material in it and a very large reflective Trek logo. Neither of those are currently available on Trek’s website.

Trek are far from the only brand to offer custom paint as well as that being an option from almost any small custom bike builder such as Rourke or Wyndy Milla, larger brands such as Ribble also have paint customisation options on their websites. Though such services are not common place, Specialized for example, does not routinely offer custom paint schemes.