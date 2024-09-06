Van Rysel releases RCR Pro in abysmal new paint job that's nothing short of stunning

Sometimes to shake up the industry it doesn’t require a radical new design, just a lower price tag.

Much of the hype and continuing interest around Van Rysel and its RCR Pro bike has been the fact that it doesn’t cost the same as a reasonably priced car, unlike many other bikes used by the professional peloton. Instead, it only costs the same as a second-hand reasonably priced car.

So while it’s still an expensive bike by most people’s standards, it’s been championed as something of an outlier in a category that just seems to get increasingly more expensive. And if you’re in the market for a WorldTour level race machine, saving a couple of thousand on a similarly specced bike has an obvious appeal.

Here we look at the RCR Pro in its latest colourway, as well as taking a peek at new clothing lines from Santini and MAAP, plus an easy-to-fold bike rack from Thule.

Van Rysel RCR Pro in Abyss Green

(Image credit: Van Rysel / Decathlon)

Has there been a more talked about road bike than Van Rysel’s RCR Pro during the past year?

Decathlon certainly captured plenty of headlines after it sponsored the French WorldTour team AG2R La Mondiale for 2024 and beyond. It made yet more by equipping the team with the ‘most affordable’ bike in the peloton, raising a few eyebrows in the process.

However, any sceptics, or snobs, have been proven wrong, as the team has racked up win after win aboard the RCR Pro. And the bike’s £9,000 price tag (yes, this is ‘cheap’ by WorldTour standards) meant that the first run of the bike sold out in minutes.

(Image credit: Van Rysel / Decathlon)

Just as the dust was beginning to settle, Van Rysel returned in search of yet more column inches for the RCR Pro. And it's doing so thanks to a remarkable-looking paint job that's, quite frankly, abysmal, but in a good way. Called Abyss Green, it has an iridescent finish that, in our humble opinion, is nothing short of stunning.

It’s offered with Shimano’s Ultegra Di2 groupset complete with an Inpeak power meter and a set of Swiss Side Hadron 2 500 wheels, shod in Conti GP 5000 S TLR tires. The claimed weight for size medium is 7.35kg / 16.2lbs.

Santini x Eroica

(Image credit: Santini)

Nothing is more emblematic of our continued fascination with cycling’s past than L’Eroica Gaiole. The annual event combines vintage bikes and gear with the picturesque landscape of the Tuscan countryside to create a fitting tribute to a bygone era.

For those in attendance, or indeed those participating in the many similar events around the world, looking the part is essential. For the clothing at least, help is at hand. Santini has been a partner of the event since 2015 and has again released a collection to celebrate this year’s ride.

(Image credit: Santini)

The Original Wool collection is styled on the jerseys of old. The Gaiole, Vino and Spazio feature period-specific features such as mother-of-pearl buttons on the back pockets and metal zippers, and are, unsurprisingly, made of wool. The Modern Wool collection mixes merino with polyester to create what Santini describes as a blend of “tradition and technology”.

For those looking for something more performance-focused, there’s also the Technical Garments collection. Here wool is replaced by fabrics we are used to seeing in contemporary cycling clothing. The collection comprises several jerseys, including the brand new Giove and Sera, with the latter also the name of the bibs shorts. There’s also a casual collection featuring sweatshirts and t-shirts.

MAAP New Season road collection

(Image credit: MAAP)

MAAP’s latest road collection includes new seasonal colours for established jerseys, bibs, vests and jackets, but it’s the new pieces we’re most interested in.

The Flow jacket and vest are designed as lightweight and packable windcheaters. They feature wind-blocking material on the front and rear, with perforated panels at the side for breathability. There’s also a thermal version that features some insulation in the form of the Teijin Octa fabric that’s said to deliver an impressive warmth-to-weight ratio.

(Image credit: MAAP)

Then there’s the Team Bib Evo Cargo Thermal shorts and the Thermal Toe covers. The bibs see elasticated side pockets added to the brand’s popular thermal shorts, while the toe covers should be a nice addition to the other thermal garments in the range, given that on chilly autumnal mornings it's often the body’s extremities that most need protection.

Thule EasyFold 3

(Image credit: Thule)

Having struggled with some bike racks in the past, any model with ‘easy' in the title gets my attention.

The EasyFold 3 from Thule is an update of the brand’s best-selling EasyFold XT, and will replace this model in its line-up. The biggest change is the inclusion of an adjustable bike arm. Ready to handle everything up to and including 30kg e-bikes, the click-in, click-out arm has a pivoting head and reinforced straps that are designed to make it quick and easy to load bikes and ensure a secure fit.

(Image credit: Thule)

An additional adapter allows the EasyFold 3 to convert from a 2-bike to a 3-bike carrier, or indeed a 3-bike to a 4-bike. Other details include integrated lamps to help with visibility.