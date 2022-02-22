Wahoo Powrlink Zero and Wahoo Kickr Rollr: new power meter pedals and roller-based smart trainer unveiled together

Wahoo has launched two brand new products simultaneously, both of which it says are firsts in their categories. One - a power meter version of its Speedplay pedals - was expected and has been an item of the wishlists of Speedplay users for years. The other, a roller-based smart trainer, is something we weren’t quite so aware of the demand for.

But, says Wahoo, the two are made for each other, and it’s even offering a bundle option so that customers can buy them and use them together.

Let’s first take a look at the Wahoo Powrlink Zero, which will be available in both single-sided and dual-sided options.

Wahoo Powrlink Zero power meter pedals

(Image credit: Wahoo)

Wahoo acquired Speedplay in 2019 and launched an overhauled, pared back and improved version of the range in March 2021. The Powrlink Zero is built around the Speedplay Zero pedal with its stainless steel spindle and supplies a claimed accuracy of +/-1% with no calibration necessary.

Like rival power meter pedals from Garmin and Favero, the Powrlink Zero calculates cadence data as well as total power, left/right balance. It’s also IPX7 water resistant and oval chainring compatible.

Battery life is a claimed 75 hours of ride time and charging is via an included charging cable - Y-shaped for the dual-sided option to charge both pedals simultaneously.

(Image credit: Wahoo)

As for connectivity, it’s compatible with ANT+ and Bluetooth devices and third-party apps.

There are LEDs at the base of the spindle to display power, connection and low battery.

The electronics are housed in a pod next to the crankarm, with pedals fitted and removed like non-power meter Wahoo Speedplay pedals using an 8mm Allen key.

The Powrlink Zeros weigh a claimed 276g per pair (or 250g for the left-only measurement) are lighter than the Garmin Rally (road version) and Favero Assiomas, neither of which come in under 300g - but, as with the regular pedals, the cleat assembly which houses the spring mechanism is heavier than Shimano or Look road cleats.

Wahoo has had to slightly increase both the stack height and spindle length in order for the rider’s shoe to clear the pod when engaging and releasing. A thicker pedal takes stack height from the standard Speedplay Zero’s 11.5mm up to 13mm, which is higher than Favero (10.5mm) and Garmin Rally (12.2mm). A longer spindle length for the Powrlink Zero (55mm compared to 53mm for the standard Speedplay Zero) increases Q factor slightly. The Garmin pedals stick with 53mm while Assioma measures 54mm, though the Assioma, with a Shimano style platform, measures 64mm - a much greater deviation from standard issue.

(Image credit: Wahoo)

As for pricing, the single-sided Powrlink Zero will retail at £549.99/$649.99 which is on a par with the single-sided Garmin Rally RS/RK100 (£579.99) but more expensive than the Favero Assioma Uno (£449).

The dual-sided Powrlink Zero has an RRP of £849.99/$999.99 (compared to £969.99 for the Garmin Rally RS/RK200 and £699 for the Assioma Duo)

Wahoo says the Powrlink Zero is already being used by Ironman 70.3 world champion Lucy Charles-Barclay and the Le Col Wahoo women’s pro road team, who will use it in the upcoming Spring Classics.

Wahoo Powrlink Zero specs

Weight: 276g dual sided/250g single sided

Q-factor/stack height: 55mm/13mm

Connectivity: ANT+ and Bluetooth

Battery: Rechargeable lithium

Features: Total power, cadence, temperature, automatic calibration, IPX7 water resistance, LED indicators

Price: £849.99/$999.99 dual sided/£549.99/$649.99 single sided

Wahoo Powrlink Zero power meter pedals: first ride

The power meter version of the Speedplay pedal is something we’ve been looking forward to ever since Wahoo launched the improved new Speedplay range last year.

The pedals come packaged in Wahoo’s trademark, super chic black, white and silver box like a pair of very expensive chocolates. As with the other recent Wahoo launches, a lot of attention has been paid to the unboxing experience.

In the box are the pedals themselves - I’m going to be reviewing the dual-sided version - plus the Y-shaped charging cable and a pair of standard Wahoo Speedplay cleats.

I won’t go into cleat setup here, but suffice to say there’s a little more to it than with Shimano or Look. I had already got my cleats correctly positioned and float dialled in since I’m a regular Wahoo Speedplay user - a convert, an evangelist even, since the new range was launched - and there’s nothing about your setup that you need to change for the Powrlink Zero power meter pedals.

As mentioned in the launch story above, the Powrlink Zero pedals get an extra 1.5mm on their stack height to ensure the cleats clear the pods that house the electronics when engaging and unclipping. I didn’t raise my saddle by 1.5mm and didn’t notice any difference.

The spindle length is 2mm longer for the same reason and likewise the Powrlink Zeros felt exactly like the standard Wahoo Speedplay Zeros they were replacing - I’d say you need to be incredibly finely tuned to notice, and those with wider hips might be glad of the extra Q factor anyway.

Wahoo says you need 1mm of clearance between the crankarm and the base of the housing which contains the LEDs: pedal washers are supplied to enable this.

The LEDs themselves indicate charging/charged status (green flashing/solid), low battery (red flashing) and searching/connecting/connected (blue slow flashing/fast flashing/solid). They turn off after 30 seconds to conserve battery life and presumably so that you don’t look like a mobile Christmas tree. Needless to say they are very visible from the riding position at a glance.

(Image credit: Simon Smythe)

Charging is easy too - the cable is a generous two metres long and the charging clips snap onto the pedals very securely. I charged them straight from the box but needless to say you'd charge them in situ on the bike normally.

Onto accuracy - the most important element of a power meter of course. Wahoo claims +/-1% accuracy, but that figure relates to how accurate the pedals are against themselves rather than an absolute number.

In its sell sheet Wahoo says “the pedals automatically calibrate to the ambient temperature at the start of your ride.” When I first set the pedals up, paired them with a head unit and tested them against a Wattbike Atom Next Generation they underread quite significantly - but this was because as a beta user I was unable to pair them with the Wahoo Fitness app since that section of the app wasn’t yet live - so I missed the bit where the calibration process is outlined. I had assumed calibration was a mere formality but it turns out it’s pretty important to follow the calibration process.

Once Wahoo had given me access and I followed the calibration process and ‘settled’ the pedals, they were within two watts of the Wattbike for ‘Jon’s Short Mix’ on Zwift for the half hour.

Zwift Jon's Short Mix (Wahoo in blue, Wattbike in purple) (Image credit: Simon Smythe)

Zwift Jon's Short Mix 10 minutes at 220 watts target (Wahoo in blue) (Image credit: Simon Smythe)

Jon's Short Mix sprints (Wahoo in blue) (Image credit: Simon Smythe)

For the 10-minute effort the Powrlink Zero pedals and the Wattbike both averaged exactly 220 watts.

For the three sprint efforts the Powrlink Zero pedals recorded less than the Wattbike. This could be down to my own sprinting technique, it could be down to different power meters taking their readings from different points in the drivetrain - so at this point I won’t draw any conclusions but will compare the pedals against more power meters and will also take them outside for some real-world testing. Stay tuned for my full review.

Wahoo Kickr Rollr

(Image credit: Wahoo)

With the Kickr Rollr, Wahoo says it has taken the traditional roller design and reimagined it. Why and how?

The Kickr roller is, in Wahoo’s words, a “smart trainer boasting a dual roller-based design and an impressive set of features that make it a compelling indoor training option for those who want the convenience and natural ride feel of rollers with the benefits of controlled resistance and connectivity.”

Given that Wahoo is also a manufacturer of direct drive smart trainers it would be unwise to criticise them, but what it does say is that the Kickr Rollr is “designed to accommodate a wide range of frame and tyre sizes via a quick-release adjustable wheelbase clamp…easy to take bikes on and off, making it ideal for those athletes who want to quickly transition from indoor training to riding outside, as well as for households where multiple riders use the same trainer.”

Also, since you don’t need to remove wheels, Wahoo says the Kickr Rollr makes the ideal warm-up platform before events or big training sessions. It does weigh 22.6kg though, so is arguably not the most transportable, and is only compatible with 700c wheels.

(Image credit: Wahoo)

The requirement to be able to ride traditional rollers is eliminated by a clamp that holds and supports the front wheel so that, in Wahoo’s words, even the most balance-challenged cyclists can experience the natural feel of rollers. The Rollr’s ‘safety tire gripper’ can secure tyres up to 2.1in/53mm and this, says Wahoo, makes getting on and off the bike surprisingly easy, while also providing a stable platform for even the biggest out-of-the-saddle efforts.

The Kickr Rollr is ‘smart’, but for the actual power measurement and controllable resistance (up to 1,500 watts) it has to be connected with a bike-mounted ANT+ power meter - such as the Wahoo Powrlink Zero, which is why the two are launching together and why Wahoo is offering both the Kickr Rollr and Powrlink Zero in a bundle. Or, as Wahoo says, the Kickr Rollr works with any ANT+ power meter.

(Image credit: Wahoo)

The reason for this is that since the rear wheel on the rollers can slide laterally, power measurement from the rollers wouldn’t be accurate.

If it’s not connected to a power meter the Kickr Rollr supplies a progressive resistance in line with wheel speed.

The Kickr Rollr might not be the easiest thing to make sense of at a glance (watch this space for our full review), but the idea of using the same power meter for both outdoor and indoor training is definitely a sensible one.

The price of the Wahoo Kickr Rollr is £699.99/$799.99; bundled with the Powerlink Zero left-only system £1,199.99/$1,399.00. There’s no dual-sided pedal bundle option.

The Kickr Rollr looks intriguing. Wahoo is clearly aiming to create for cycling the equivalent of a running treadmill, something that you can just put your bike onto and ride. Could Wahoo be about to do a Steve Jobs and give us something we didn’t know we wanted until it arrived?

Wahoo Kickr Rollr specs