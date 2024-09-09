Wattbike introduces Proton, a more affordable, family-friendly and compact alternative to the Atom

Wattbike takes on Zwift Ride, Elite Square and even Peloton as it looks to broaden its appeal beyond diehard cyclists

Wattbike Proton
(Image credit: Wattbike)
Jump to category:
Simon Fellows
By
published
in News

The Proton is the third smart bike we’ve seen launched in recent months aimed squarely at capturing a broader fitness audience than the cycling enthusiast market has to offer. It provides direct competition for both the Zwift Ride and the Elite Square and Wattbike hopes to tempt users away from Peloton too with Hub, its subscription-free training software.

Why are we seeing so many of these less-expensive – they’re hardly cheap – bikes coming to market now? In a nutshell, the cycling industry is in such a bind, players such as Zwift, Elite and now Wattbike are having to reach beyond it to maintain and grow sales.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Simon Fellows
Simon Fellows

Cycling Weekly's Tech Editor Simon spent his childhood living just a stone’s throw from the foot of Box Hill, so it’s no surprise he acquired a passion for cycling from an early age. He’s still drawn to hilly places, having cycled, climbed or skied his way across the Alps, Pyrenees, Andes, Atlas Mountains and the Watkins range in the Arctic.

Simon has 35 years of experience within the journalism and publishing industries, during which time he’s written on topics ranging from fashion to music and of course, cycling.

Based in the Cotswold hills, Simon is regularly out cycling the local roads and trails, riding a range of bikes from his home-built De Rosa SK Pininfarina to a Specialized Turbo Creo SL EVO. He’s also an advanced (RYT 500) yoga teacher, which further fuels his fascination for the relationship between performance and recovery. He still believes he could have been a contender if only chocolate wasn’t so moreish. 

Latest