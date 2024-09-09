Wattbike introduces Proton, a more affordable, family-friendly and compact alternative to the Atom

The Proton is the third smart bike we’ve seen launched in recent months aimed squarely at capturing a broader fitness audience than the cycling enthusiast market has to offer. It provides direct competition for both the Zwift Ride and the Elite Square and Wattbike hopes to tempt users away from Peloton too with Hub, its subscription-free training software.

Why are we seeing so many of these less-expensive – they’re hardly cheap – bikes coming to market now? In a nutshell, the cycling industry is in such a bind, players such as Zwift, Elite and now Wattbike are having to reach beyond it to maintain and grow sales.

Essentially, the Proton is a cut-price Atom, boasting many of the same features but at a more reasonable price. In order to tempt non-cyclists and multi-user households it’s been developed to be easy to adjust – no tools are required – for anyone ranging in height from 4’6ft to 6’6ft. More accurately, it caters for inside leg measurements between 65cm/25.5inches and 103cm/40.5inches, a larger range than the Atom at 73cm/29inches to 101cm/39.5inches.

It also has a smaller footprint than the Atom, making it easier to integrate into homes that don’t necessarily have a dedicated pain cave for training. You can find the full specs listed below, but as an example, where the Atom’s minimum length is 125cm/49inches the Proton’s is just 102cm/40inches. Just like the Ride and the Square, it’s been designed to be easy to live with. Weight, however, is a hefty 48kg, which likely makes it a more permanent fixture in your lounge than the considerably lighter Zwift Ride.

Power accuracy, at +/-1% is the same as the Atom, as is the 25% maximum simulated grade. Both machines have 8.05kg flywheels, with electromagnetic resistance.

Connectivity protocols include ANT+ FE-C and Bluetooth low-energy FTMS, and it’s compatible with all the usual suspects, including Strava, Rouvy and Zwift. Alternatively, there’s Wattbike’s own fully-featured, subscription-free Hub software that provides guided training plans and workouts.

Although not specifically aimed at cycling enthusiasts, there appears to be no downside. The only area in which the Proton falls short is maximum power output, which tops out at 1,800 watts against the Atom’s 2,500 watts. Unless you’re a sprinting legend, or aspire to be one, this shouldn’t be a concern.

The Proton is more compact than the Wattbike Atom (Image credit: Wattbike)

“So what we did with the atom was build a bike for a road cyclist,” says Andy McCorkell, Head of Product at Wattbike. “We were laser-focused on the road cyclist for that bike. So what we wanted to do with this bike was make sure that we were catering for those people who don’t necessarily consider themselves cyclists but might cycle to support other sports such as football, rugby or just keeping fit. The multi-sport user, the people, to be blunt, who might invest in Peloton.

“Then there are those who have a cyclist in the family who wants to get a smart bike, but it's a big outlay so they buy something that will work for the whole family. So, our aim was to deliver that in a more accessible, approachable, intuitive, easy-to-use platform. So, we did things like having a step through frame, which seems like a small thing but having a top tube is a big blocker for some people. Removing it immediately feels more approachable, less aggressive.

“We also looked at supporting multiple people within a broad family, rather than just Western male riders. We wanted to include smaller female riders and younger riders. Little things are really important, such as making sure not too much torque is needed to tighten the adjustment knobs. It’s a smart bike with the broadest possible appeal.”

The Wattbike Proton is priced at £1,795.

Specs

Inside leg: Min: 65cm / Max: 103cm (with stock saddle)

Saddle height min-max: 49.8 - 82.7cm

Stepover height: Slope between 44-46cm

Max rider weight: 135kg

Crank Length: 170mm

Product dimensions: min: H 98 x L 102 x W 57cm / max: H 127 x L 125 x W 57cm

Product weight: 48kg

Drivetrain: Chain

Pedals: Flat with toe cage (compatible with standard pedals)

Saddle: L 255mm x W 145mm

Q-factor: 160mm

Handlebar height min-max: 50.8 - 80cm

Handlebar width: 42cm

Integrated rechargeable controllers: 1-2years per battery NA

Handlebar controller power: CR2032 coin cell battery

Power accuracy: +/- 1%

Maximum power output: 1800W

Maximum simulated grade: 25%

Flywheel weight: 8.05kg

Resistance type: Electromagnetic