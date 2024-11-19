You can now own a new Pinarello race bike for just £3000 - so what's the catch?

Pinarello's new F1 retails for just £3000/$3500 - has the Italian superbike manufacturer just become a value brand?

Pinarello F1 race bike
(Image credit: Pinarello)
Joe Baker
By
published

Today, Pinarello has announced the expansion of the renowned F series line-up with the all-new Pinarello F1.

The F1 completes the brand's race bike lineup, which until now had a starting price of £4,500. With its far more reasonable price tag of £3,000/$3,500, the F1 sees Pinarello aligning with rival brands more synonymous with value.

