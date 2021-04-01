Enter your fantasy Tour of Flanders team now to win prizes

Promoted post with Zweeler Fantasy Sports Games

If you’re a fan of the very popular world of fantasy sports games over a variety of different sports, including cycling, then Zweeler Fantasy Cycling 2021 is the place for you.

The choices you make could be the difference in whether or not you miss out on the amazing cash prizes available for the top places in your league.

Usually, you come away with the accolade of a good result with a small chance of taking away a prize after a whole season of grafting. With Zweeler you have a great chance to come away with something.

The league for the Tour of Flanders 2021 is already open for entry with the deadline at 10:05 on Sunday (April 4) with an entrance fee of £5.99 with the first prize sitting at £855.09 with everyone in the top 101 teams getting some form of cash prize.

You could even go up against your friends, family and colleagues with a ‘sub-league’ where the top three will receive cash prizes of £29.93, £21.38 and £12.83. Extra information for how to navigate the site is available HERE.

In your team for ‘De Ronde’ you have €135 million to select 13 riders that you think will get you in the best position to win the league. The bigger name the rider, the bigger the price with Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix), Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) and Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck – Quick-Step) the top three.

Van der Poel is the highest priced at €30 million, Van Aert is at €29.9 million and Alaphilippe at €23.1 million. The way that scoring works are if one of your riders, for example, finishes second, you will receive 120 points, if another in your team comes sixth they’ll get 60 points and so on.

The points go from first to 30th as well as a bonus of 30 points for getting the winner correct.

You can enter more than one team but you must have four different riders in the team. You are limited to ten teams. If there is an ‘unforeseen circumstance’ Zweeler will make the decision.

