Cycling Weekly November 12 issue

A Cycling Weekly subscription makes the perfect Christmas gift! Plus you get a £5 M&S gift card for yourself!

Inside the issue:

Carthy poised for future GC success after Vuelta podium

“I was falling apart” – Stannard forced into retirement

Brit smashes 3 hour barrier for 100-mile TT

The great bike drought

Man on a mission: Ryan Owens

Wilier’s new aero and low weight racing rig

Cannondale SuperSix Evo Ultegra

Winter bikes – Cannondale Synapse 105

Winter bikes – Specialized Turbo Creo SL Comp E5

Zwift racing versus base-building

My Fitness Challenge: My ultra-appetiser – 3x Everest

Fitness Hub

BikeMart

Dr Hutch

From the archive

Get your magazine today

Cycling Weekly – At the heart of cycling since 1891