Cycling Weekly November 12 issue

A Cycling Weekly subscription makes the perfect Christmas gift! Plus you get a £5 M&S gift card for yourself!
Inside the issue:
Carthy poised for future GC success after Vuelta podium
“I was falling apart” – Stannard forced into retirement
Brit smashes 3 hour barrier for 100-mile TT
The great bike drought
Man on a mission: Ryan Owens
Wilier’s new aero and low weight racing rig
Cannondale SuperSix Evo Ultegra
Winter bikes – Cannondale Synapse 105
Winter bikes – Specialized Turbo Creo SL Comp E5
Zwift racing versus base-building
My Fitness Challenge: My ultra-appetiser – 3x Everest
Fitness Hub
BikeMart
Dr Hutch
From the archive
Get your magazine today
- Purchase a single issue
- Give a Cycling Weekly subscription this Christmas. Plus you get a £5 M&S gift card for yourself!
- Download the digital magazine on iPad
- Download the digital magazine on other devices
Cycling Weekly – At the heart of cycling since 1891