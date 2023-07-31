AG2R Citroën rider disqualified from Giro d'Italia after tramadol positive
Alex Baudin has results stripped but is not suspended from racing
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
AG2R Citroën's Alex Baudin has been retroactively disqualified from the Giro d'Italia after two dried blood samples from the Frenchman revealed the presence of the banned painkiller tramadol.
Consequently, his results from the Italian Grand Tour, which included a 10th place on stage 12 from Bra to Rivoli, have now been stripped. As it was the 22-year-old's first infraction, and the positive test does not amount to an anti-doping violation, he can continue to cycle.
Baudin spent two days in the break at this year's Giro, on stage 12 and 19. 2023 was his first year as a WorldTour professional with AG2R. He finished 29th at Donostia San Sebastian Klasikoa on Saturday.
Tramadol is a strong painkiller, available either as an injection or orally, and has been banned by the UCI since March 2019 due to side-effects the drug can cause. These include nausea, dizziness, indigestion, vertigo, vomiting, constipation and drowsiness.
It is a similar case to the one which saw Nairo Quintana stripped of his Tour de France results last year, a saga which ended with the Colombian leaving his then Arkéa-Samsic team and being unable to secure a contract for this year.
A statement from cycling's governing body, the UCI, said Baudin had been "sanctioned for an infringement of the in-competition ban on using tramadol... with the aim of protecting the safety and health of riders in view of the side-effects of this substance".
It added: "The analyses of two dried blood samples provided by the rider on 24 May on the 17th stage of the 2023 Giro d’Italia revealed the presence of tramadol and its two main metabolites.
"In accordance with the UCI Medical Rules, and after a thorough examination of the case, the rider is disqualified from the 2023 Giro d’Italia. This decision may be appealed before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) within the next 10 days."
The governing body added that during the 2023 Giro d’Italia, a total of 64 dried blood samples were collected as part of the tramadol programme.
It continued: "Infringements of the in-competition ban on using tramadol are offences under the UCI Medical Rules. They do not constitute Anti-doping Rule Violations. As this is a first offence, Alex Baudin is not declared ineligible and can therefore participate in competitions.
"The UCI will not comment further on the matter."
AG2R Citroën declined to comment when contacted on Monday afternoon.
Thank you for reading 10 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Adam is Cycling Weekly’s senior news and feature writer – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing, speaking to people as varied as Demi Vollering to Philippe Gilbert. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.
-
-
Thule Epos 2 with Lights bike rack review - feature-packed and foldable for storage
A fully-featured rack that makes no compromises when it comes to bike security
By Tyler Boucher Published
-
Opinion: There will never be another bike rider like Annemiek van Vleuten
The flying Dutchwoman could almost win it all, but now her era has almost ended, she should be remembered as the greatest
By Adam Becket Published
-
Geraint Thomas 'helps a brother out', aiding Mark Cavendish's valedictory Giro d'Italia stage win
Cavendish now has one final Giro stage win. Will he get one final Tour de France equivalent in July?
By Adam Becket Published
-
Who's leading the Giro d'Italia 2023 after stage 21?
Primož Roglič seales overall victory in the general classification
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Giro d'Italia live: Alberto Dainese wins stage 17 in tight photo finish
It will almost definitely be a sprint in Caorle at the end of the day
By Adam Becket Published
-
From drawing to Giro d'Italia in 2 months: How SunGod reinvented Geraint Thomas' iconic sunglasses
The glasses, GTs, have been seen on the Welshman's face throughout his impressive Giro d'Italia run
By Adam Becket Published
-
'It's nice to be back in pink': Geraint Thomas returns to lead at Giro d'Italia as GC battle finally catches fire
Ineos Grenadiers rider will try and leave it all on the road in the days ahead after he climbs back into pink jersey
By Adam Becket Published
-
João Almeida pounces on Monte Bondone to take Giro d’Italia stage 16 victory
Geraint Thomas puts in late attack to reclaim maglia rosa and finish second on tough mountain top finish behind Portuguese climber
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Giro d'Italia stage 16 live: João Almeida wins on Monte Bondone; Geraint Thomas reclaims overall lead
Join us for live updates from stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia to Monte Bondone
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Here are all the riders and staff fined at the Giro d'Italia 2023 up to stage 16
Riders and their directeur sportifs can be fined for anything from littering to reckless behaviour
By Adam Becket Last updated