Annemiek van Vleuten will target Giro-Tour double if Giro course is 'interesting'
Dutch Olympic time trial champion says she has been looking how to "recharge" mentally and physically between two Grand Tours
Annemiek van Vleuten has said she will only target the Giro d'Italia Donne and Tour de France Femmes double if the Giro course is "interesting".
Speaking on Wednesday, the Movistar rider said that "if the Giro course is interesting, I will also add the Giro to my plan". The two-time Giro winner explained: "It should make me hungry. It should be a challenging parcours."
2022 will see the inaugural edition of the Tour de France Femmes, an eight-day stage race put together by Tour organiser ASO. It is scheduled for two weeks after the Giro d'Italia Donne, a 10-day event seen by many as the premier women's stage race, which has been running since 1988.
"We have a new goal this year with the Tour de France," Van Vleuten told Cycling Weekly. "I would not say I'm in a black hole this year after the Olympics. We have another beautiful goal coming up in the Tour de France, and then I will maybe make it a bit more challenging, because if the Giro course is interesting, I will also add the Giro to my plan."
In a warning to her rivals for both general classification titles, she said: "Then you have two super-nice races close to each other, and I like challenges. Challenges usually get the best out of myself."
The Dutchwoman has won almost everything in cycling, from the World Championships road race to the Tour of Flanders, via stage races like the Giro. The Tour is her overwhelming goal for this year, as a new standout event, but an attempt at the Giro-Tour double would further be unprecedented.
In men's cycling, the last rider to win the double was Marco Pantani in 1998. Although there is longer between the two events, the two male races are 21-stages long, which makes it a different feat to the 18 days of racing needed to complete the women's Giro and Tour.
Van Vleuten is already looking at how to recover between the two. She said: "I think it's something we've looked at, me and my coach. How to prepare well but also how to recharge between big events.
"Those two things we have a little bit under control, how I can recharge myself after a huge goal like the Giro and then recharge for the Tour de France. Mentally and physically."
It is something that is being taken seriously by her team: "We are going to do some recons, they are already planned, my team is also excited to do that. This year there will be less emphasis on the time trial, because there is no time trialling in the Tour for example, so there will be more focus for me on the road racing, and to improve my climbing."
In terms of what the 39-year old is looking for should she target the Giro, she explained: "It should make me hungry. It should be a challenging parcours. For sure, it's a bonus if they put in a famous climb. I think also for the development and for the Giro itself it's good if you say we did the Zoncolan, or we did the Mortirolo, or we did Gavia.
"If they add at least one famous climb where people get a feeling for what we are doing there. For sure it needs to be a mix with sprint stages also, but if there are only sprint stages you will not see me there."
Van Vleuten has twice won the Giro comprehensively, in 2018 by over four minutes and in 2019 by over three and a half minutes. In 2020 she looked to be heading to victory, leading by 1-48 before crashing out; she did not race the event last year due to her focus on the Tokyo Olympics, where she won silver in the road race and gold in the time trial.
She also said that she had a bit of a problem with the first Tour de France Femmes being "hyped" too much.
"Maybe it's a little bit like the Olympics that everyone is talking too much about it, if you ask me," the Movistar rider said. "Because in the end, it's an eight-day stage race. It's really nice that it's on the calendar, and I think they do it really well, and it will be really big because it is related to the men's race. For the media it will be super big. It is a beautiful stage race added to our calendar.
"I sometimes have a little bit of a problem when something gets really hyped, like the Olympics. Too many people talk about it and the media make it too big, maybe also with this Tour de France. It's super nice to have it and I'm super happy, but in the end we also have had years of the Giro d'Italia for women over 10 days and I have had super epic battles there and no one was talking about it."
Hello, I'm Cycling Weekly's digital staff writer. I like pretending to be part of the great history of cycling writing, and acting like a pseudo-intellectual in general.
Before joining the team here I wrote for Procycling for almost two years, interviewing riders and writing about racing. My favourite event is Strade Bianche, but I haven't quite made it to the Piazza del Campo just yet.
Prior to covering the sport of cycling, I wrote about ecclesiastical matters for the Church Times and politics for Business Insider. I have degrees in history and journalism.
-
-
Fernando Gaviria tests positive for Covid for the third time and will miss UAE Tour
The Colombian has been replaced by Pascal Ackermann for the UAE Tour
By Chris Marshall-Bell • Published
-
Supplements for cyclists: Which health and performance boosters are really recommended?
If just eating a healthy, balanced diet doesn't feel like enough, here's a look at some additional supplements which could increase your performance...
By Michelle Arthurs-Brennan • Published
-
Year on year improvements make Tour yellow jersey the goal for Uttrup Ludwig
Stronger FDJ-Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope start the year with realistic ambition for Tour and Giro podiums
By Owen Rogers • Published
-
Six Of The Best Women's WorldTour races of 2021
It’s been another fabulous year of women’s racing, most which we have been able to watch, here are our six favourites
By Owen Rogers • Published
-
Tour de France Femmes 2022 route analysis: A ground-breaking parcours that will have a thrilling denouement
The parcours, the prize money and the broadcast coverage is set to make this a spectacle
By Chris Marshall-Bell • Published
-
'The girls who were still there can blame themselves': Annemiek van Vleuten critical of team-mates at World Championships
Demi Vollering was due to be a key rider for the sprint but didn't have the legs after multiple mechanicals
By Tim Bonville-Ginn • Published
-
Five talking points from the 2021 World Championships elite women’s time trial
A phenomenal performance from Ellen van Dijk while Van Vleuten takes another podium - don’t miss these moments
By Alex Ballinger • Published
-
Who are the favourites for the World Championships time trials in Flanders?
From Fillippo Ganna, to Wout Van Aert, Annemiek van Vleuten and Marlen Reusser - these are the big names racing in Belgium
By Alex Ballinger • Published
-
Dutch team unveil phenomenal squad for women’s road race at 2021 World Championships
With a choice of the strongest riders in the world, leadership is a tricky debate in the Dutch team
By Alex Ballinger • Published
-
Lotte Kopecky wins final stage of Challenge by La Vuelta as Annemiek van Vleuten secures title
Olympic time trial champion Van Vlueten wins her third stage race of the season
By Owen Rogers • Published