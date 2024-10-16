'The icing on the cake' - Emma Finucane, Sophie Capewell and Katy Marchant add world title to Olympic gold

British trio are country's first to win both titles in the same year

British women&#039;s sprint squad at the Track Cycling Worlds Championships in Copenhagen 2024
(Image credit: Simon Wilkinson/SWPix)
Tom Davidson
By
published
in News

Celebrating gold medals has become second nature to Great Britain’s women’s sprint trio, who added a rainbow jersey to their Olympic title on Wednesday evening.

Wearing shiny gold helmets, Katy Marchant, Emma Finucane and Sophie Capewell cruised to victory at the UCI Track World Championships in Ballerup, Denmark, qualifying top, before gaining speed in both the first round and the final, in which they beat the Netherlands by more than half a second.

