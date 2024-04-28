Carlos Rodríguez seals overall victory at the Tour de Romandie for Ineos Grenadiers

The Spanish rider continues to build his form ahead of the Tour de France with his maiden general classification win

Carlos Rodríguez alongside Aleksandr Vlasov and Florian Lipowitz on the final podium of the Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Joseph Lycett
By Joseph Lycett
published

After five days of racing in Switzerland, Carlos Rodríguez emerged victorious at the Tour de Romandie, as he used his time trialling prowess and climbing ability in the mountains to beat some of the best riders in the world and take the first overall victory of his career.

Two mountaintop finishes and two individual time trials meant that the route for this year’s race was well-suited to the young Spaniard’s attributes, but with several other strong riders on the start list, it was always going to be a hard-fought battle for the general classification.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joseph Lycett
Joseph Lycett

Joseph Lycett is a freelance journalist for Cycling Weekly, who contributes to our WorldTour racing coverage with race reports and news stories. Joe is also a keen cyclist, regularly racing in his local crits and time trials.

Latest