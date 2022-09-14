Connor Swift joins Ineos Grenadiers on two-year deal

Connor Swift has joined Ineos Grenadiers on a two-year deal, making the step up to the WorldTour for the first time. The news was announced in a statement on social media on Wednesday afternoon.

The 26-year-old from Yorkshire has spent almost four years at ProTour team Arkéa Samsic, during which time he has become a valuable asset for the team in the classics, as well as helping out Nairo Quintana at the Tour de France.

He has raced the last three editions of the Tour for Arkéa, and will be used at Ineos in much the same way. He adds depth to their Grand Tour squads, as well as bolstering their options in the Spring Classics.

While he is yet to post a significant result in a big WorldTour one-day race, the nearest being fifth in the Bretagne Classic last year, he won Tro-Bro Léon in 2021, and has threatened better in cobbled Classics.

Swift was also British champion in 2018, during which time he was riding for British continental team Madison Genesis.

He will come into an Ineos Classics squad that is full of confidence following a successful 2022 season, with fellow British riders like Ben Turner and Tom Pidcock impressing earlier this year. The team have continued to recruit young British talent, with Josh Tarling and Leo Hayter also joining full-time next year. Swift might be 26, but continues this drive.

In a statement, Connor Swift said: “I am super excited to be joining the Ineos Grenadiers. The way the team is evolving at the minute, with the next wave of young guys coming through and the dynamic approach to racing, is really refreshing and it will be special to be a part of the journey.



“This is a team I have always looked up to with many riders who have inspired me.

To be pulling on that Ineos jersey next season, taking that step up and getting stuck into the races with these guys is something I am really looking forward to.”



Deputy Team Principal Rod Ellingworth said: “It’s great to have Connor join the

Grenadiers at such a critical point in his development. He’s already shown his talent in some big races so he’ll add significant depth to the team and I am confident he’ll be an excellent fit for the team and our ambitions for the future.

"His path to this point of his career has been a consistent progression and if he maintains that upward trajectory then I have no doubt that we will see some great racing from him.”