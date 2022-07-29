Leo Hayter set to join Ineos Grenadiers as stagiaire before moving into WorldTour
Baby Giro winner will move to highest level next season alongside his brother with British team
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Leo Hayter is set to become a stagiaire, or trainee, with Ineos Grenadiers before stepping up to the WorldTour with the team in the 2023 season.
VeloNews first reported the plans (opens in new tab) for the 2022 ‘Baby Giro’ winner earlier this week, and it is understood that Hayter will be joining the team that his brother, Ethan, currently rides for.
When approached by Cycling Weekly regarding Hayter’s situation, Ineos Grenadiers did not respond to requests for comment.
20-year-old Hayter only signed for the Axel Merckx run Hagens Berman Axeon team at the end of 2021. Since then, the rising star has had a breakthrough year winning the overall title along with two stage wins in the mountains at the ‘Baby Giro’ in June. Another huge result for the young star was winning the under-23 version of Liège–Bastogne–Liège in 2021, while riding for Team DSM's development squad.
After his success in Italy at one of the biggest under-23 races in the world, Hayter’s agent revealed that he was inundated with approaches about the 20-year-old’s services and up to nine top teams had begun to make initial enquiries.
It is believed that post Baby-Giro, the younger of the Hayter brothers joined an Ineos Grenadiers camp in Andorra with several of the team’s WorldTour riders.
Hayter’s stunning result at the U23 Giro d’Italia came after a lengthy difficult period that included a split with Team DSM and time away from cycling to rediscover his motivation.
On his overall victory, Hayter said: “This is the result that proves what I know I’ve always been able to do. I know the numbers I produce are really good and I know I’m capable of winning big things, but you always need a bit of luck and things to go your way. This year, they really haven’t. I’ve had Covid and then quite a few different small injuries and niggles and bike-fit problems, and I couldn’t really get going.”
Speaking to Cycling Weekly at the end of last year, Hayter said: “Unless everything goes wrong, the plan is to go pro in 2023. It's nice knowing though that I still have one more year as a cushion at U23 if I need another year. I don't think I will though."
Hayter started the Tour Alsace with his current team earlier this week (27 July) before getting set for the other prestigious U23 race, the Tour de l’Avenir, later in the year. L'Avenir is raced in national teams, not trade squads.
It appears that Hayter’s prediction for his future was correct, and as things stand, he will turn professional with Ineos Grenadiers next year.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom is a Digital News and Features Writer at Cycling Weekly.
Before joining the Cycling Weekly team, he worked at Oxford Brookes University, most recently in the Internal Communications team. An avid cycling follower with a keen interest in racing, he previously featured on cycling blog, Casquettes and Bidons.
-
-
The best brake pads for road and gravel bikes reviewed and rated 2022
The best replacement/upgrade disc brake pads for road and gravel riding.
By Glen Whittington • Published
-
Unreleased Factor gravel bike raced by Dylan Johnson at Crusher in the Tushar and Unbound
It looks like Factor's update to its LS gravel bike is now taking more cues from the aero Ostro than the lightweight O2…
By Stefan Abram • Published
-
Dave Brailsford admits Geraint Thomas proved Ineos management wrong at Tour de France
Ineos Grenadiers director of sport lauds performance of Welshman along with Tom Pidcock
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Tour de France 2022: Jonas Vingegaard wins stage 18 on Hautacam to increase gap to Tadej Pogačar in second place
Danish rider wins a second stage to increase his grip on the overall lead ahead of Pogačar
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
‘I’ve still got the TT up my sleeve’: Geraint Thomas pins GC hopes on final Tour de France time trial
'If a situation works for both of you then yeah, definitely we’d work together' - Welshman refuses to rule out alliance with Tadej Pogačar
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Geraint Thomas shadows Vingegaard and Pogačar to move up to third at the Tour de France
Welshman follows attacks on Alpe d'Huez to cement general classification position
By Adam Becket • Published
-
'We expected it to go off a bit, and it really did' — Geraint Thomas takes advantage of Tadej Pogačar's bad day on hectic Tour de France stage
Ineos Grenadiers still have two riders in the top ten heading into Wednesday's Alpe d'Huez stage
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Tour de France 2022: Jonas Vingegaard takes yellow jersey from Tadej Pogačar with victory on stage 11
Vingegaard wins epic battle of the favourites taking overall lead in dramatic Alpine showdown
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
‘The main thing is having no regrets’: Geraint Thomas sees opportunities in Tour de France high mountains
‘We’re still in a good place’ says the Welshman on the races’ second rest day
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
No Covid positives at Tour de France after testing, 165 riders head into second week
All riders return negative covid tests done on Sunday evening
By Tom Thewlis • Published