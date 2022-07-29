Leo Hayter set to join Ineos Grenadiers as stagiaire before moving into WorldTour

Leo Hayter is set to become a stagiaire, or trainee, with Ineos Grenadiers before stepping up to the WorldTour with the team in the 2023 season.

VeloNews first reported the plans (opens in new tab) for the 2022 ‘Baby Giro’ winner earlier this week, and it is understood that Hayter will be joining the team that his brother, Ethan, currently rides for.

When approached by Cycling Weekly regarding Hayter’s situation, Ineos Grenadiers did not respond to requests for comment.

20-year-old Hayter only signed for the Axel Merckx run Hagens Berman Axeon team at the end of 2021. Since then, the rising star has had a breakthrough year winning the overall title along with two stage wins in the mountains at the ‘Baby Giro’ in June. Another huge result for the young star was winning the under-23 version of Liège–Bastogne–Liège in 2021, while riding for Team DSM's development squad.

After his success in Italy at one of the biggest under-23 races in the world, Hayter’s agent revealed that he was inundated with approaches about the 20-year-old’s services and up to nine top teams had begun to make initial enquiries.

It is believed that post Baby-Giro, the younger of the Hayter brothers joined an Ineos Grenadiers camp in Andorra with several of the team’s WorldTour riders.

Hayter’s stunning result at the U23 Giro d’Italia came after a lengthy difficult period that included a split with Team DSM and time away from cycling to rediscover his motivation.

On his overall victory, Hayter said: “This is the result that proves what I know I’ve always been able to do. I know the numbers I produce are really good and I know I’m capable of winning big things, but you always need a bit of luck and things to go your way. This year, they really haven’t. I’ve had Covid and then quite a few different small injuries and niggles and bike-fit problems, and I couldn’t really get going.”

Speaking to Cycling Weekly at the end of last year, Hayter said: “Unless everything goes wrong, the plan is to go pro in 2023. It's nice knowing though that I still have one more year as a cushion at U23 if I need another year. I don't think I will though."

Hayter started the Tour Alsace with his current team earlier this week (27 July) before getting set for the other prestigious U23 race, the Tour de l’Avenir, later in the year. L'Avenir is raced in national teams, not trade squads.

It appears that Hayter’s prediction for his future was correct, and as things stand, he will turn professional with Ineos Grenadiers next year.