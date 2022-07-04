Egan Bernal takes next step of his comeback at altitude training camp in Andorra
The Tour de France and Giro d’Italia winner firmly on the road to recovery after horror crash in January
Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) comeback from injury is taking its next step with the Colombian training at an altitude training camp in Andorra.
In January while training at home in Colombia, Bernal sustained horrific injuries in a crash with a bus but is now firmly on the road to recovery. After the severe crash, Bernal required seven separate operations to treat the 20 broken bones and two collapsed lungs he suffered.
La Gazzetta dello Sport first reported the news of Bernal’s plans earlier this morning. Ineos Grenadiers have confirmed to Cycling Weekly that the Tour de France and Giro d’Italia champion will be joined in Andorra from tomorrow (5 July) by teammates, Pavel Sivakov, Laurens De Plus, Ethan Hayter and Carlos Rodriguez.
After the training crash in January, initial reports stated that Bernal’s injuries could have paralysed him. But just two months after the incident, the Ineos Grenadiers rider climbed back onto his road bike and posted pictures celebrating the news on his social media.
In a video released in April on the teams YouTube channel, the Colombian gave further insight into his return to the bike and how grateful he was for the messages of support sent his way. In the same video Bernal urged his fans to remain patient and suggested he will return to competition in due course.
Ineos Grenadiers confirmed to Cycling Weekly that there is no return to racing planned for Bernal at the current time.
The 25 year-old won the Giro d’Italia in 2021 to add a second grand-tour to his glittering palmarès. On his way to victory in Italy, Bernal took two stage wins to secure the maglia rosa and continue his rise to cycling stardom.
Prior to the crash in January he signed a new five-year deal with Ineos Grenadiers, which will keep the Colombian at the team until the end of 2026.
Tom is a Digital News and Features Writer at Cycling Weekly.
Before joining the Cycling Weekly team, he worked at Oxford Brookes University, most recently in the Internal Communications team. An avid cycling follower with a keen interest in racing, he previously featured on cycling blog, Casquettes and Bidons.
