Filippo Ganna to lead Ineos Grenadiers at Paris-Roubaix
British squad announce seven man team for Hell of the North
Filippo Ganna is to lead Ineos Grenadiers at Paris-Roubaix on Sunday. The Italian rouleur has never finished the Hell of the North, but his time-trialling prowess is thought to suit the pavé of northern France.
He will be joined by Dylan van Baarle, runner up at the Tour of Flanders a fortnight ago, Michał Kwiatkowski, the winner of the Amstel Gold Race, and Magnus Sheffield, the winner of Brabantse Pijl.
Ganna won the under-23 edition of Paris-Roubaix in 2016 and is a multiple track world champion, and wants to use his power to conquer the cobblestones.
>>> 'Maybe we need to lose a few races so we don’t get too confident' - are Ineos Grenadiers the form Classics team?
He has spoken before about his desire to prove that he can win more than just time-trials, and a one-day race like Roubaix is the perfect opportunity.
"There will be great opportunities to show that I am not ‘just’ a time triallist or a track cyclist," he said earlier this year.
All but two of Ganna's 16 road victories have come against the clock, the exceptions being a breakaway win in the 2020 Giro and a stage of the Etoile de Bessèges last year.
He has also won multiple team and individual pursuit medals on the track, and is part of the current world and Olympic champion team pursuit squad.
The Italian has never finished Roubaix, coming in outside the time limit in 2018 and then not finishing the race in 2019, but has been training hard for this opportunity.
Ganna has been working at the Montichiari track in Italy, with Italian national track coach Marco Villa, replicating the high-intensity efforts he will need over the cobbled sectors.
He will slot into an Ineos Grenadiers team that looks in perfect form for Sunday, with successive win in one-day races in northern Europe: Kwiatkowski last Sunday at Amstel, and Sheffield at Brabantse Pijl on Wednesday.
The squad has looked revitalised in the Classics this year, riding aggressively and leading attacks. One notable absentee is Tom Pidcock, who is focusing on La Flèche Wallonne and Liège-Bastogne-Liège next week.
Ineos, or its former guise Team Sky, has never won at Roubaix. The closest they came was third with Ian Stannard in 2016.
Last year Gianni Moscon finished fourth for the team, after finishing fifth in 2017. However, the Italian now rides for Astana Qazaqstan, and will not be lining up at Roubaix this year.
The lineup
Filippo Ganna (Ita)
Luke Rowe (GBr)
Ben Turner (GBr)
Magnus Sheffield (USA)
Dylan van Baarle (Ned)
Michał Kwiatkowski (Pol)
Cameron Wurf (Aus)
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Hello, I'm Cycling Weekly's digital staff writer. I like pretending to be part of the great history of cycling writing, and acting like a pseudo-intellectual in general.
Before joining the team here I wrote for Procycling for almost two years, interviewing riders and writing about racing. My favourite event is Strade Bianche, but I haven't quite made it to the Piazza del Campo just yet.
Prior to covering the sport of cycling, I wrote about ecclesiastical matters for the Church Times and politics for Business Insider. I have degrees in history and journalism.
-
-
Jumbo-Visma look to Dutch Masters for 2022 Tour de France jersey inspiration
The limited-edition Masterpiece kit, made by AGU, features recognisable details from paintings by Rembrandt, Vermeer and Van Gogh
By Luke Friend • Published
-
CiCLE Classic organiser 'caught in the crossfire' of trans rights debate
Sex-based rights groups Sex Matters and Fair Play for Women bid to fund Women's CiCLE Classic
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Wout van Aert to ride Paris-Roubaix, but in a supporting role
Jumbo-Visma rider makes his return from his Covid-enforced absence
By Adam Becket • Published
-
'Maybe we need to lose a few races so we don’t get too confident' - are Ineos Grenadiers the form Classics team?
Brabantse Pijl performance saw the team win race for second year in a row, with three in top five
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Magnus Sheffield wins Brabantse Pijl as Ineos Grenadiers ride the perfect race
19-year old American takes second professional win of career
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Carlos Rodríguez wins second stage in a row for Ineos Grenadiers on stage five of the Tour of the Basque Country
Remco Evenepoel moves into race lead after Primož Roglič misses crucial split
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Peter Sagan unlikely to ride Paris-Roubaix after illness
Former winner also missed Tour of Flanders after health problems
By Adam Becket • Published
-
'I don't feel like I've got anything to prove' - meet Ben Turner, breakout star of this Classics campaign
The Ineos Grenadiers rider on his team's new wave, his stature, and being compared to Ian Stannard
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Dani Martínez pips Julian Alaphilippe to victory on stage four of the Tour of the Basque Country
Ineos Grenadiers rider wins after final rider of breakaway caught within the final kilometre
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Tom Pidcock: 'Of course I want to try to win the Tour de France'
After signing new contract with Ineos Grenadiers, British rider says he can lead wave of young riders at team
By Adam Becket • Published