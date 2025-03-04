'Flanders is a race that demands a complete cyclist' - Neilson Powless aims for the Ronde in key month

The American is set to ride Paris-Nice before taking on the Tour of Flanders and the Ardennes Classics

Neilson Powless
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis
By
published

Neilson Powless is aiming for a Tour of Flanders victory next month and says being a "complete cyclist" can help him achieve his main ambitions of the spring.

The American's best result at the cobbled Monument was fifth in 2023, but he believes the addition of former winner Kasper Asgreen to his team will put him in an even better position this time round to improve on that result.

Tom Thewlis
Tom Thewlis
News and Features Writer

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine. 

Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered major races elsewhere across the world. As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and focuses on coverage of UK domestic cycling. 

 

Latest
