How to watch MTB World Championships: Live stream all the downhill and cross-country action

The 2023 MTB World Championships are part of the biggest cycling event ever as one of 13 World Championship events rolled into one festival of cycling across Scotland. You can follow the action on GCN+ and Eurosport (via Discovery Plus) in the UK, FloBikes in the US, and for free on BBC iPlayer in the UK and SBS On Demand in Australia, so make sure you know how to watch for free with a VPN from anywhere.

The MTB events started on 3 August with qualifying for the Downhill races at Nevis Range with the first elite medals given out on the Saturday. The action continues until 12 August, when the focus switches to Cross-Country racing in Glentress Forest with the Marathon, Short-Track, E-MTB, Team Relay and Olympic disciplines all being raced throughout this 'super Worlds'. Look out for Downhill legends on show at Fort William in Loïc Bruni and Rachel Atherton. Nino Schurter is looking for XCO title no.11 at worlds with Tom Pidcock and Mathieu Van der Poel among those in his way, while Puck Pieterse will lead a stacked women's field alongside Pauline Ferrand-Prévot.

All the racing should be incredibly intense, with the Downhill and XCO finals likely to be the must-watch events throughout the nine days of action. Scroll down to the end of the article for a summary of dates for each medal event.

MTB is only one part of the Cycling World Championships 2023, and it will bring the best the sport has to offer to Nevis Range and Glentress Forest. Luckily, with free-to-air options available in the UK and Australia, it will be easy to watch. Below we explain everything you need to know to watch a MTB World Championships live stream this year.

Watch MTB World Championships live stream in the UK – for free

You can watch a MTB World Championships live stream for free on BBC iPlayer in the UK.

MTB World Championships live streams will also be available in the UK courtesy of GCN+ and Eurosport (via Discovery+).

Access to GCN+ costs £39.99 a year, or £6.99 per month. Alternatively, for Discovery+ and Eurosport coverage, the Entertainment and Sports pass is available for £59.99 a year, or £6.99 per month.

If you're abroad, meanwhile, you can download and install a VPN to watch your streaming service wherever you are – more on that below.

Watch MTB World Championships live stream from anywhere on the planet

If you’re away from home for the 2023 MTB World Championships, you might have a problem accessing your regular streaming service because of geo-blocking restrictions. Thankfully, there’s an easy solution.

If you’re not in the country for the MTB World Championships, live streaming the events is still an option – all you have to do is download and install a VPN and use a location inside the United Kingdom to watch the broadcast live as if you were back home.

Setting up a VPN is simple – just download, install, open the app and select your location.

Try out Express VPN for its speed, security and simplicity to use. It is also compatible with a range of devices and streaming services (e.g. Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PS4, etc.), giving you the option to watch wherever you want.

A VPN is a piece of software which offers both online privacy and ability to change your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV like you would back at home while in another country. There are other great options out there, of course, and plenty of free VPNs but our sister site TechRadar recommends the paid-for ExpressVPN, which it consistently rates as the best VPN provider.

There are other great options out there, of course, but Express VPN gives you the added benefit of a 30-day money back guarantee and three months free with a yearly plan.

Try ExpressVPN for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers online privacy and unblocks your usual streaming services from abroad. It has apps to use on phones, laptops, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox PlayStation, Android and Apple mobiles, and for more many devices. Best of all, there's a 30-day money back guarantee. So, if it's not for you, then they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Watch MTB World Championships live stream in the US and Canada

In the US you can watch a MTB World Championship live stream through FloBikes. A subscription to the service will cost you $149.99 per year.

Canadian cycling fans also have the option of watching a MTB World Championshps live stream on FloBikes. An annual subscription costs $150 (CAD).

Watch MTB World Championships live stream in Australia – for free

Australian viewers can follow MTB World Championships action for free, as SBS and SBS On Demand will show the events live.

SBS will be showing the MTB races between 4-12 August.

Medal events timetable

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Men's races Women's races 4 August Junior Downhill Junior Downhill 5 August Elite Downhill Elite Downhill 6 August XC Marathon XC Marathon 9 August Team relay, E-MTB XC Team relay, E-MTB XC 10 August Junior XCO, Elite XCC Junior XCO, Elite XCC 11 August U23 XCO U23 XCO !2 August Elite XCO Elite XCO

Disclaimer

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example

1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services.

Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.