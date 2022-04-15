How to watch Paris-Roubaix 2022: Live stream the infamous cobbled Monument

Paris-Roubaix returns to the spring portion of the Classics calendar in 2022, after a delayed October edition in 2021 and a cancelled race the year before, though it still isn't in its usual spot because organisers swapped weeks with Amstel Gold Race due to the French elections.

The Hell of the North features a women's race taking place on Saturday April 16, a day before the men's race gets underway. Regarded as one of the most brutal Classics, the men's race is also one of the oldest, while 2022 is just the second edition of the women's event.

However, both winners from last year won't be competing. Sonny Colbrelli can't defend his title after recently suffering from an unstable cardiac arrhythmia, which required him to be fitted with a ICD. Meanwhile, Lizzie Deignan won the inaugural women's race last autumn, but she is missing the 2022 racing season as she expects her second child.

Regardless, the race brings the cobbled Classics to an end in the northern part of Europe, taking in the countryside of northern France as the riders head towards the iconic Roubaix velodrome on the Belgian border.

Paris-Roubaix Femmes is 124.7km long and will begin at 12:35pm local time (CEST) on Saturday April 16.

On Sunday for the men's race, the riders will cover 257.2km after taking to the start line at 11:15am CEST.

HOW TO WATCH PARIS-ROUBAIX 2022 FROM WHERE YOU ARE

GCN, Eurosport and Discovery will be showing Paris-Roubaix in the UK, while US, Canada and Australia residents can watch the race on FloBikes. Sporza will be showing the racing in Belgium, NOS in the Netherlands and France 3 in France.

LIVE STREAM PARIS-ROUBAIX 2022 IN THE UK

Paris-Roubaix 2022 will be shown in the UK on the usual cycling broadcasters GCN and Eurosport.(opens in new tab)

Both Eurosport Player and GCN+(opens in new tab) will be showing both races live. Coverage for the women's race, which takes place on Saturday, will begin at 2pm on Eurosport, while the men's race will be shown from 10:30am on Sunday.

To gain access to Eurosport coverage you can subscribe to the Eurosport Player app for £39.99 a year or £6.99 per month.

Access to the GCN+ costs £39.99 a year.

Not in the UK for Paris-Roubaix 2022? No worries – just download and install a VPN(opens in new tab) and use a UK location to watch live as if you were back home. Full instructions below.

HOW TO LIVE STREAM PARIS-ROUBAIX 2022 WHEN YOU’RE NOT IN YOUR COUNTRY

If you’re heading abroad during the racing – whether that be inside the UK or anywhere else – you may find access to your favourite home broadcaster is restricted by location. Luckily there is a way you can keep watching anyway – downloading and installing a VPN, which allows you to trick your computer into thinking it’s back at home. This allows you to find your native broadcaster coverage without having to resort to an illegal steam, as long as you stick to the terms and conditions set out by the broadcaster.

Setting up a VPN is simple – just download, install(opens in new tab), open the app and select your location.

Try out ExpressVPN for its speed, security and simplicity to use. We also like that it’s compatible with so many devices and streaming services (e.g. Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PS4, etc).

There are other great options out there of course, but Express VPN gives you the added benefit of a 30-day money back guarantee and three months free with a yearly plan.

WATCH PARIS-ROUBAIX 2022 IN THE US, CANADA AND AUSTRALIA

For US cycling fans and those watching from Canada, Paris-Roubaix will be live on FloBikes(opens in new tab), with both the men’s and the women’s editions being broadcast.

Coverage for the women's race gets underway at 7:30am ET on Saturday, while the men's race begins at 4:45am ET on Sunday.

In Australia, Paris-Roubaix will be broadcast on SBS OnDemand(opens in new tab), from 8:25pm AEST on Saturday for the women's race, and from 6:20pm AEST for the men's race.

Additionally, fans in both the US and Australia can tune into the race on GCN+ (Canada viewers are excluded).

HOW TO WATCH PARIS-ROUBAIX 2022 IN BELGIUM, THE NETHERLANDS AND FRANCE

Cycling fans in France can watch their home Monument live on France 3, while NOS will be showing the racing in the Netherlands, and Sporza will broadcast the action in Belgium.

FloSports will also stream the event for European viewers, with GCN+ and EuroSport also providing a broadcast to the race.