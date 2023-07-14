How to watch Tour de France stages 13, 14 and 15: live stream the action

The intense start of Thursday’s stage 12 had everyone on the edge of their seat until the breakaway finally escaped halfway on the hunt for glory where Ion Izagirre dropped his companions to take this year's second stage win for Cofidis. The fight for the Maillot Jaune will return to the spotlight over the next few days, so chances are you'll be looking for a Tour de France stages 13, 14 and 15 live stream to stay up-to-date with the action.

Mid-way through the Tour, Jonas Vingegaard tops the leaderboard with a slim 17-second lead on Tadej Pogačar as the Tour heads into three difficult mountain stages in the Jura and the Alps. T

Stage 13 should deliver fireworks for Bastille Day with a summit finish at Col du Grand Colombier, a fearsome 17.4km climb with an average gradient of 7.1%. The 1,531-metre summit will be tackled for only a second time on the Tour.

Climbing and descending skills will be needed on stage 14, the first stage in the Alps. The 152km route from Annemasse to Morzine les Portes du Soleil packs in five climbs for a total of 4,100 meters of elevation gain.

At the end of this demanding weekend, stage 15 takes the riders from Les Gets Les Portes du Soleil to Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc. This particularly undulating 179km route through Haute-Savoie will take the riders over the Col de la Forclaz de Montmin, the Col de la Croix Fry and then Col des Aravis followed by the famous descent of Demancy.

With the race in the Alps ending the second week, and with so many questions yet to be answered, it’s good to know there are plenty of channels around the world broadcasting Tour de France 2023 live streams to help you keep up with the action. Here's how to watch stages 13, 14 and 15 of the Tour de France 2023.

Quick guide to watching Tour de France stages 13, 14 and 15

As with the rest of this year's race, Tour de France stages 13, 14 and 15 live stream on GCN+, Discovery+ and Eurosport, as well as ITV4, in the UK and in Europe.

Subscription costs are £6.99/month or $8.99/month, and £39.99 or $49.99 for a year.

Flobikes show the in Canada – a year's subscription to the service will set you back $209.99. Meanwhile, American viewers can watch via NBC Sports via Peacock Premium ($4.99 per month in the US) will show the race. In Australia, SBS on Demand gives you the option to watch the Tour for free.

AUS FREE live stream: SBS On Demand

UK: Stream on GCN+ and Eurosport Player (£6.99 per month)

US: Stream on NBC Sports ($4.99 per month)

Anywhere: Watch your local stream from anywhere with ExpressVPN

Watch Tour de France stages 13, 14 and 15: live stream in the UK

GCN+ , Discovery+ , Eurosport and ITV are all showing live streams of this year's tour de France action, along with highlights and analysis of each stage.

To gain access to Discovery+ and Eurosport coverage, you can subscribe for £59.99 a year, or £6.99 per month. Alternatively, access to GCN+ also costs £39.99 a year, or £6.99 per month. ITV's coverage (via ITVX) is free to view.

Welsh cycling fans also have the option of watching the race on Welsh-language channel S4C.

Watch Tour de France live stream anywhere on the planet

If you’re abroad for Tour de France stages 13, 14 and 15, don't worry about missing out – you can just download and install a VPN and use a location inside the United Kingdom to watch the broadcast live as if you were back home.

Geo-blocking restrictions can prevent you from viewing your usual TV services while overseas. But by using a VPN – a piece of software which offers both online privacy and ability to change your IP address – you can access on-demand content or live TV like you would back at home, even while in another country.

Setting up a VPN is simple – just download, install, open the app and select your location.

Try out Express VPN for its speed, security and simplicity to use. It is also compatible with a range of devices and streaming services (e.g. Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PS4, etc.), giving you the option to watch wherever you want.

Our sister site TechRadar recommends the paid ExpressVPN, which it consistently rates as the best VPN provider. There are other great options out there, of course, but Express VPN gives you the added benefit of a 30-day money back guarantee and three months free with a yearly plan.

Try ExpressVPN for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers online privacy and unblocks your usual streaming services from abroad. It has apps to use on phones, laptops, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox PlayStation, Android and Apple mobiles, and for more many devices. Best of all, there's a 30-day money back guarantee. So, if it's not for you, then they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Watch Tour de France stages 13, 14 and 15: live stream in the USA, Canada and Australia

In the USA and Canada, you can watch the Tour de France stages 13, 14 and 15 on NBC Sports, while on-demand streams and highlights will also be available.

Canadian cycling fans also have the option of watching the action on FloBikes.

In Australia, SBS show the racing live every day, with highlights packages also available.

Watch Tour de France stages 13, 14 and 15: live stream in Europe

Discovery+ and GCN+ are all available across Europe, including viewers in France, Belgium and the Netherlands.

In addition to Discovery+ and GCN+, French viewers also have the option to watch their home race on France TV Sport, with Rai Sport in Italy, RTBF in Belgium and NOS in the Netherlands all available, too.

Tour de France stages 13, 14 and 15: the routes

Stage 13: Chatillion-Sur-Chalaronne - Grand Colombier (Friday, July 14)

Stage 13 takes place on France's national holiday, 14 Juillet. The riders’ legs will certainly have to be sharpened on the climb to the Hauteville-Lompnes plateau, because a major challenge awaits the Tour’s favourites leaving Culoz: they’ll have to put all of their cards on the table for the ascent of the Grand Colombier, which extends for 17.4km at an average gradient of 7.1%.

Stage 14: Annemasse - Morzine les Portes du Soleil (Saturday, July 15)

Stage 14 is yet another mountain stage as the Tour really gets serious. It’s unlikely that the riders will enjoy the view of Lake Geneva at the start of the stage, as the 4,200 metres of climbing will be on everyone’s mind, and especially the climbs of the Col de la Ramaz followed by Col de Joux Plane passes. The latter, 11.6km at 8.5%, will be a real test for a reduced peloton, before a downhill finish into Morzine.

Stage 15: Les Gets Les Portes du Soleil to Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc (Sunday, July 16)

The final day of week two, stage 15, is yet another day in the Alps before a rest day in Saint-Gervais-Mont-Blanc. There is nothing as fearsome as the previous days, but 4527m of climbing shouldn't be taken lightly. The route through Haute-Savoie will take the riders over the Col de la Forclaz de Montmin, the Col de la Croix Fry and the Col des Aravis. The contenders will probably be attacking each other on the final climb to Le Bettex in the Amerands climb, where some sections touch 17% gradient.

Disclaimer

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example

1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services.

Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.