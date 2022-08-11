How to watch Vuelta a España 2022: Live stream the 77th Spanish Grand Tour

The Vuelta a España 2022 gets underway on Friday 19 August in Utrecht, Netherlands, and runs until the final stage in Madrid on Sunday 11 September.

With three stages in the Netherlands, eight summit finishes and a host of elite-level riders set to battle it out for Vuelta glory, it would be silly to miss a second of the action.

Fortunately, if you want to watch the drama unfold, there's plenty of Vuelta a España TV to choose from out there, with many channels broadcasting the Spanish Grand Tour around the world. Below, we detail everything you need to know about how to watch the 2022 edition of the final three-week stage race of the year.

How to watch the Vuelta a España 2022 where you are

Watch the Vuelta a España live on GCN+, Discovery+, Eurosport and ITV in the UK

Live stream the Vuetla on NBC in the USA and Canada, and SBS in Australia

The Vuelta a España will be broadcast live on Discovery+ and RTVE in Spain

Watch the Vuelta a España in the UK

All 21 stages of the 2022 Vuelta a España will be broadcast live in the UK, with GCN+ (opens in new tab), Discovery+ (opens in new tab), Eurosport (opens in new tab) and ITV all showing the live action.

Highlights and analysis shows of each stage will also be available.

To gain access to Discovery+ and Eurosport coverage, you can subscribe for £59.99 a year, or £6.99 per month. Alternatively, access to GCN+ also costs £39.99 a year, or £6.99 per month.

If you’re not in the country for the Vuelta a España 2022, no problem – you can just download and install a VPN (opens in new tab) and use a location inside the United Kingdom to watch the broadcast live as if you were back home.

Setting up a VPN is simple – just download, install, open the app and select your location.

Try out Express VPN (opens in new tab) for its speed, security and simplicity to use. It is also compatible with a range of devices and streaming services (e.g. Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PS4, etc.), giving you the option to watch wherever you want.

There are other great options out there, of course, but Express VPN gives you the added benefit of a 30-day money back guarantee and three months free with a yearly plan.

Watch the Vuelta a España in the USA, Canada and Australia

In the USA and Canada, you can watch the Vuelta a España live every day on NBC, with live pictures being shown along with on demand and highlights from the Spanish Grand Tour.

Canadian cycling fans also have the option of watching the race on FloBikes.

In Australia, SBS will show the racing live every day, with highlights packages also available.

Watch the Vuelta a España in Europe

Discovery+ and GCN+ are all available to Pan-European viewers, including from Spain, France, Belgium and the Netherlands.

In addition to Discovery+ and GCN+, Spanish viewers also have the option to watch their home race on RTVE, while the race is available on VRT in Belgium and NOS in the Netherlands.