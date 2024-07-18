'I'm sorry': Uncontrollable tears for Tour de France rider who just misses out on stage win

What if that was Mattéo Vercher's one and only opportunity to win a stage in the Tour de France?

Mattéo Vercher was crying uncontrollably. Hordes of people, everyone with a camera, circled around him. His back was pressed against the fencing, his feet dangled on the road, and his hands covered his face. The tears continued to fall.

The 23-year-old TotalEnergies rider had just finished second to Victor Campenaerts on stage 18 of the Tour de France, his first ever appearance in the race. In 2022 he was a club cyclist, but here he was now, just a few hundred centimetres from winning a stage in the world’s biggest bike race. Two bike lengths away from a win he would have dined out on for the rest of his life.

