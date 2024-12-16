Jasper Philipsen: 'All eyes will be on us at the Classics but we will be ready'

Milan-San Remo winner says Alpecin-Decuninck will be prepared to have a target on their back next year

Jasper Philipsen
Tom Thewlis
News

Jasper Philipsen says Alpecin Deceuninck will be fully prepared and ready to deal with the favourite tag during the Spring Classics next season after the team’s early season dominance last time out.

The Belgium team won all three of the opening Monuments through Mathieu van der Poel and Philipsen himself. Van der Poel won Paris-Roubaix for a second time after winning the Tour of Flanders once more in only his fourth race day of the season. Meanwhile, Philipsen kickstarted the squad’s fine early season run with victory at Milan-San Remo.

