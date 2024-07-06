Jasper Philipsen fortunes 'will turn around' after another Tour de France second place

"Once we have better luck then we’re on the move," says Philipsen after another second place in Colombey-les-Deux-Églises

Tom Thewlis
It was difficult to detect any sign of disappointment in Jasper Philipsen as he arrived back at the Alpecin-Deceuninck team bus in the Colombey-les-Deux-Églises drizzle on Saturday afternoon, a stark contrast to the mood in Dijon after his relegation on Thursday

Yet again, Philipsen finished in second place in another Tour de France stage, this time narrowly beaten by Biniam Girmay, but there were no histrionics this time, no fists slammed onto car bonnets or objects thrown inside the bus. 

