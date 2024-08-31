Kaden Groves beats Wout van Aert in two-up sprint on Vuelta a España stage 14

Visma-Lease a Bike controlled the action all day for Van Aert but the Belgian couldn't hold off Groves in Villablino

Kaden Groves celebrates winning Stage 14 of the 2024 Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By
published
in News

Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck) beat Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) in a dramatic two-up sprint in Villablino on stage 14 of the Vuelta a España. 

Van Aert's team-mates had controlled the action all day and reeled in the day's breakaway in a bid to set up a fourth stage win for the Belgian, but Groves had too much power and took victory by a wheel as they both lunged for the line. 

