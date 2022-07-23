Le Col Wahoo hand out 10,000 free GCN+ passes for fans to watch Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift

Team looks to boost efforts to increase viewing and participation in women’s road racing

Le Col-Wahoo
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis
By
published

Women's team Le Col-Wahoo are giving out thousands of free GCN+ passes for fans to watch the first Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift.

In an effort to increase awareness and boost fan engagement with women's cycling, the team have taken the unprecedented step of purchasing 10,000 GCN+ passes to hand out to lucky fans across the country. 

The British team are set to represent Great Britain at the first edition of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift which gets started in Paris on Sunday

With the social media tag #MoreEyesOnHer, the first initiative of its kind aims to raise awareness of the sport, and boost viewing figures for the eight stage race that begins this weekend. 

Commenting on the new initiative organised by the team, general manager Tom Varney said: 

"We’re thrilled to be able to offer 10,000 fans the opportunity to view the Tour de France Femmes for free this month. Spearheaded by our title sponsor, Le Col, huge brands like GCN and Wahoo have rallied together to make our beautiful sport more accessible. 

"Whilst there is still a long way to go in gaining parity to the men's race, we hope making these passes available will help inspire more women to follow, and perhaps even try out, women’s road racing."

Le Col-Wahoo gained a wildcard entry to this year’s race and have had a successful year with Alice Towers becoming women’s British National road race champion last month. 

In the hope of encouraging thousands of young women and girls to take up cycling announced their new project this morning. 

Social media adverts went out to thousands of women and girls across the country, letting them know that they can watch the Tour de France Femmes for FREE via a specially created 8-day pass - courtesy of Le Col Wahoo. 

You can apply for the initiative on the team’s website and the first 10,000 fans will be sent a code to activate on GCN+. The codes are only for those based in the UK and can be redeemed at any point between 23rd-31st July - meaning fans can watch every stage live, or on catch-up.

British born rider Lizzie Holden added: "It’s absolutely amazing to be part of a team that is trying to push the boundaries of women's road racing. I can remember watching the men's race on TV as a young girl. Whilst I found it hugely exciting, the lack of a female edition meant it was hard to ever visualise myself doing something similar. 

"When trying to grow the sport, it’s so important to showcase role models that can inspire the next generation riders. Thanks to our title sponsors Le Col and Wahoo - as well as GCN+ - we hope these passes will go some way in doing that."

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Thewlis
Tom Thewlis

Tom is a Digital News and Features Writer at Cycling Weekly. 


Before joining the Cycling Weekly team, he worked at Oxford Brookes University, most recently in the Internal Communications team. An avid cycling follower with a keen interest in racing, he previously featured on cycling blog, Casquettes and Bidons. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Racing

Buyer's Guides

Reviews

Cycling Weekly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.