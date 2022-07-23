Le Col Wahoo hand out 10,000 free GCN+ passes for fans to watch Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift

Women's team Le Col-Wahoo are giving out thousands of free GCN+ passes for fans to watch the first Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift.

In an effort to increase awareness and boost fan engagement with women's cycling, the team have taken the unprecedented step of purchasing 10,000 GCN+ passes to hand out to lucky fans across the country.

The British team are set to represent Great Britain at the first edition of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift which gets started in Paris on Sunday

With the social media tag #MoreEyesOnHer, the first initiative of its kind aims to raise awareness of the sport, and boost viewing figures for the eight stage race that begins this weekend.

Commenting on the new initiative organised by the team, general manager Tom Varney said:

"We’re thrilled to be able to offer 10,000 fans the opportunity to view the Tour de France Femmes for free this month. Spearheaded by our title sponsor, Le Col, huge brands like GCN and Wahoo have rallied together to make our beautiful sport more accessible.

"Whilst there is still a long way to go in gaining parity to the men's race, we hope making these passes available will help inspire more women to follow, and perhaps even try out, women’s road racing."

Le Col-Wahoo gained a wildcard entry to this year’s race and have had a successful year with Alice Towers becoming women’s British National road race champion last month.

In the hope of encouraging thousands of young women and girls to take up cycling announced their new project this morning.

Social media adverts went out to thousands of women and girls across the country, letting them know that they can watch the Tour de France Femmes for FREE via a specially created 8-day pass - courtesy of Le Col Wahoo.

You can apply for the initiative on the team’s website and the first 10,000 fans will be sent a code to activate on GCN+. The codes are only for those based in the UK and can be redeemed at any point between 23rd-31st July - meaning fans can watch every stage live, or on catch-up.

British born rider Lizzie Holden added: "It’s absolutely amazing to be part of a team that is trying to push the boundaries of women's road racing. I can remember watching the men's race on TV as a young girl. Whilst I found it hugely exciting, the lack of a female edition meant it was hard to ever visualise myself doing something similar.

"When trying to grow the sport, it’s so important to showcase role models that can inspire the next generation riders. Thanks to our title sponsors Le Col and Wahoo - as well as GCN+ - we hope these passes will go some way in doing that."