Le Col Wahoo hand out 10,000 free GCN+ passes for fans to watch Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift
Team looks to boost efforts to increase viewing and participation in women’s road racing
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Women's team Le Col-Wahoo are giving out thousands of free GCN+ passes for fans to watch the first Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift.
In an effort to increase awareness and boost fan engagement with women's cycling, the team have taken the unprecedented step of purchasing 10,000 GCN+ passes to hand out to lucky fans across the country.
The British team are set to represent Great Britain at the first edition of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift which gets started in Paris on Sunday
With the social media tag #MoreEyesOnHer, the first initiative of its kind aims to raise awareness of the sport, and boost viewing figures for the eight stage race that begins this weekend.
Commenting on the new initiative organised by the team, general manager Tom Varney said:
"We’re thrilled to be able to offer 10,000 fans the opportunity to view the Tour de France Femmes for free this month. Spearheaded by our title sponsor, Le Col, huge brands like GCN and Wahoo have rallied together to make our beautiful sport more accessible.
"Whilst there is still a long way to go in gaining parity to the men's race, we hope making these passes available will help inspire more women to follow, and perhaps even try out, women’s road racing."
Le Col-Wahoo gained a wildcard entry to this year’s race and have had a successful year with Alice Towers becoming women’s British National road race champion last month.
In the hope of encouraging thousands of young women and girls to take up cycling announced their new project this morning.
Social media adverts went out to thousands of women and girls across the country, letting them know that they can watch the Tour de France Femmes for FREE via a specially created 8-day pass - courtesy of Le Col Wahoo.
You can apply for the initiative on the team’s website and the first 10,000 fans will be sent a code to activate on GCN+. The codes are only for those based in the UK and can be redeemed at any point between 23rd-31st July - meaning fans can watch every stage live, or on catch-up.
British born rider Lizzie Holden added: "It’s absolutely amazing to be part of a team that is trying to push the boundaries of women's road racing. I can remember watching the men's race on TV as a young girl. Whilst I found it hugely exciting, the lack of a female edition meant it was hard to ever visualise myself doing something similar.
"When trying to grow the sport, it’s so important to showcase role models that can inspire the next generation riders. Thanks to our title sponsors Le Col and Wahoo - as well as GCN+ - we hope these passes will go some way in doing that."
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom is a Digital News and Features Writer at Cycling Weekly.
Before joining the Cycling Weekly team, he worked at Oxford Brookes University, most recently in the Internal Communications team. An avid cycling follower with a keen interest in racing, he previously featured on cycling blog, Casquettes and Bidons.
-
-
How does your VO2 max stack up? What it even is and how to improve explained
Pushing into the red for breathless bouts above FTP is a crucial element of pre-race training. Here’s what you need to know about VO2 max and how to improve yours
By Brendan Housler • Published
-
Tour de France 2022: Christophe Laporte wins thrilling finish on Stage 19 into Cahors
Frenchman catches remnants of the breakaway within metres of the finishing line to secure first French victory of the race
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
From newbie to WorldTour Pro is less than 4 years: meet Veronica Ewers
From beginner cyclist to WorldTour pro in just three years. Meet American limbing talent Veronica Ewers
By Clara Beard • Published
-
'Women’s cycling is more exciting than men’s!' Le Col-Wahoo ready for Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift
‘I’m sure it will all sink in when we’re on the Champs-Élysées on Sunday’: Le Col-Wahoo general manager Tom Varney
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Tour de France Femmes 2022 route analysis: A ground-breaking parcours that will have a thrilling denouement
The parcours, the prize money and the broadcast coverage is set to make this a spectacle
By Chris Marshall-Bell • Published
-
Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift 2022: Everything You Need to Know
Tour de France Femmes 2022: Everything You Need to Know. The route, the prize money and the favourites for the women’s Tour de France revival
By Anne-Marije Rook • Published
-
Matthew Bostock and Josie Nelson take British circuit race titles
Bostock and Nelson edge two frenetic circuit races.
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Marianne Vos to tackle both the Giro d'Italia Donne and the Tour de France Femmes
The Dutchwoman is the record stage winner at the Giro, and will race both Grand Tours in July this year
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Annemiek van Vleuten skips Dutch national championships to focus on momentous Giro and Tour double
Van Vleuten is focusing all her efforts on the Tour de France Femmes and the Giro d'Italia Donne, and so will miss the Dutch national championships
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Has the Women’s WorldTour outgrown the teams that race it?
Strade Bianche is the first race of 2022 Women’s WorldTour, but this year the top level of women’s racing has more days than ever. We ask if the WorldTour is too big
By Owen Rogers • Published