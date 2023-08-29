Lotto Dsnty set to swap Ridley for Orbea bikes in 2024 after riders had to compete on 'old' time trial bikes - reports

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Lotto Dstny are set to ride Orbea bikes in place of Ridley models in 2024, according to reports in the Belgian press.

The ProTeam have a deal with Belgian bike manufacturer Ridley until 2026, but are looking to end the contract early, Het Laatste Nieuws said on Tuesday.

Reasons cited included riders having to compete on an "old" time trial bike for "several years" due to delays in delivery of a new iteration, and financial motivations.

In its place, Basque company Orbea will reportedly step in. Spanish men's ProTeam Euskaltel-Euskadi and German women's Continental squad Ceratizit-WNT also ride Orbea bikes at the moment, but the company is also a big player in the world of mountain biking.

Lotto has ridden Ridley bikes for over a decade, since 2012, with the equipment delivering big wins for the likes of André Greipel and Caleb Ewan over the years.

However, HLN reports that there were issues with delays to the new time trial bike, the Dean, with riders forced to use the "old" version for longer than planned.

The new iteration of the Dean was announced in August, it was spotted being used by Lotto riders at the Critérium du Dauphiné in June. However, reports state that the new bike was not "immediately available in every size."

The newest Ridley Dean time trial bike, according to the brand, saw a decrease in aerodynamic drag with adjustments made in response to UCI rule amendments.

The Belgian squad also feel they can get more money out of a new partnership, according to the Belgian press.

“It is certainly a complicated matter,” Stephane Heulot, the CEO of Lotto, told HLN.

“Our collaboration with Ridley will indeed end at the end of this year. We are switching to a new bicycle brand. Not so much because we are not satisfied with the quality of the Ridley bike.

"We have had 12 great years with numerous victories. We have chosen another brand because we want to improve ourselves financially. That is necessary to be able to keep our current core [of riders].”

The deal between Ridley and Lotto was extended until 2026 in 2021. At that time, then Lotto CEO John Lelangue said: "As a Belgian company that focuses on innovation, quality and performance, it is a perfect match with what Lotto Soudal stands for. Just like us, Ridley has the passion to take Belgian cycling to an even higher level. This has already been expressed in the many successes that we have achieved in a partnership of almost fifteen years.”

However, that deal is likely to come to the end soon.

Lotto have extensively tested Orbea's bikes in recent months, according to HLN. Last week, star sprinter Arnaud De Lie extended his contract to the end of 2026, a decision which was reportedly influenced by Lotto decision to change bikes.

De Lie said: "The project the management has proposed to me for the coming years is promising. The team goes into every detail and continues to invest in performance, to bring out the best in its riders. All these things made me happy to prolong."

When asked for comment by Cycling Weekly, a representative from Lotto Dstny said that a press release would be forthcoming, we'll update this story should new details arise.