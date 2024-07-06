Mads Pedersen abandons Tour de France following injuries suffered in high-speed stage 5 crash

Lidl-Trek rider battled on despite injuries but was forced to abandon before start of stage 8

Mads Pedersen is helped across the line on stage 5 by Rui Costa after his crash
Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) has abandoned the Tour de France after struggling with injuries sustained in a crash on stage 5.

The Dane became the most high-profile name to withdraw from this year’s Tour as his team announced he would not take to the start line on stage 8.

