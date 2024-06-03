Magnus Cort Neilsen sprints to mountains win on Critérium du Dauphiné stage two
Desperate chase by the peloton nets the Dane the stage win and yellow jersey at Col de la Loge
Magnus Cort Neilsen (Uno-X Mobility) has sprinted to a mountains victory and the yellow jersey on stage two of the Critérium du Dauphiné.
The Dane sped across the line in thick mist after the bunch chased down breakaway rider Bruno Armirail (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) at the top of the Col de la Loge.
He takes over the leader's jersey from stage one winner Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek), who was dropped with several kilometres to go to the finish, losing more than four minutes.
More to follow...
After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields.
Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.
A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.
