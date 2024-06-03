Magnus Cort Neilsen sprints to mountains win on Critérium du Dauphiné stage two

Magnus Cort Neilsen (Uno-X Mobility) has sprinted to a mountains victory and the yellow jersey on stage two of the Critérium du Dauphiné.

The Dane sped across the line in thick mist after the bunch chased down breakaway rider Bruno Armirail (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) at the top of the Col de la Loge.

He takes over the leader's jersey from stage one winner Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek), who was dropped with several kilometres to go to the finish, losing more than four minutes.

More to follow...