Magnus Cort Neilsen sprints to mountains win on Critérium du Dauphiné stage two

Desperate chase by the peloton nets the Dane the stage win and yellow jersey at Col de la Loge

Magnus Cort Neilsen Clasica de Almeria 2024
(Image credit: Getty Images / Tim De Waele)
By
published

Magnus Cort Neilsen (Uno-X Mobility) has sprinted to a mountains victory and the yellow jersey on stage two of the Critérium du Dauphiné.

The Dane sped across the line in thick mist after the bunch chased down breakaway rider Bruno Armirail (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) at the top of the Col de la Loge.

