Marc Soler soars to victory on stage 16 of the Vuelta a España

Ben O'Connor clings to the lead with five seconds to spare

Marc Soler wins Stage 16 Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Getty Images / Dario Belingheri)
By
published
in News

Marc Soler won at the top of yet another misty mountain on the Vuelta a España, taking victory at Lagos de Covadonga on stage 16. The UAE Team Emirates rider attacked as part of the day's early break to win solo ahead of Filippo Zana (Jayco-AlUla) and Max Poole (dsm-firmenich PostNL).

It looked as though Ben O'Connor would lose his lead to Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) after he was dropped by the favourites group on the wet and misty final climb to the finish, but the Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale rider hung on to finish with five seconds to spare.

