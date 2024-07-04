Mark Cavendish fined for drafting behind race car at Tour de France

Sprinter receives 200CHF sanction and points deduction after stage six

Mark Cavendish at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson
By
published

Mark Cavendish (Astana-Qazaqstan) has been fined 200CHF (£174) for slipstreaming behind a car during stage six of the Tour de France

The sprinter, who broke the all-time stage win record in Saint-Vulbas on Wednesday, was shown riding behind a vehicle after he was dropped from the peloton with around 70km remaining on the stage to Dijon. 

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders. 

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. 

He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. 

