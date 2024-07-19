Mark Cavendish makes time limit on stage 19 - and four other tales of riders who survived the Tour de France cut-off

Brit finishes with more than five minutes to spare on Isola 2000

Mark Cavendish at the summit of Isola 2000
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson
By
published
inNews

Mark Cavendish was the last rider over the line on stage 19 of the Tour de France, arriving at the summit of Isola 2000 safely within the time cut. 

Ahead of the day, some worried if the race's Queen stage might prove too much for the 39-year-old sprinter. It counted over 4,500m of elevation, and climbed to over 2,800m altitude over its penultimate climb, the Cime de la Bonette. 

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders. 

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. 

He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸