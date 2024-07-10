'That was the worst day of my life' - Fred Wright finishes outside time limit on Tour de France stage 11
The Bahrain Victorious rider was alone for much of Wednesday's stage after suffering early on
Fred Wright is out of the Tour de France on stage 11 after finishing outside the time limit, a day he described post-stage as the worst of his life.
The Bahrain Victorious rider was out the back early on during the mountainous stage in the Massif Central, with about 160km still to ride on Wednesday, and eventually finished just eight minutes outside the time limit.
It was the fastest stage with over 4000m of elevation this millennium, which can't have helped Wright's cause, as well as being a hot day in the centre of France. The former British champion finished 1:01:50 behind the stage winner, Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike).
"That was the worst day of my life," Wright told ITV Sport post-stage. "I really had to suffer then, and it wasn't much fun.
"I'm not sure to be honest," he replied when asked what had gone wrong. "It was an easy day yesterday, and I felt terrible at the finish. I couldn't help the boys. I thought OK, let's go into today with a fresh mind. I'm always going to be up for it and stay positive. In the start, I was involved for the first one or two kilometres, but then I had a bit of a moment where I felt terrible.
"I dunno, I just didn't have any power left. I was on my own quite early on. I've always been quite good at sort of time trialling, working out what I've got, this is where I need to push. I have no regrets, because that's all I've got. It was just a shame it was me alone."
"I wouldn't have wished this on my worst enemy, not that I've got many enemies," Wright added. "I don't think I'm going to suffer like that again, which is hopefully a good thing."
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Wright's breakout ride came at the 2022 Tour de France, when he was a regular in the breaks, finishing second on stage 13 of that race behind Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek). In 2023 he impressed again, spending time in the breakaway on two stages. His best result this race was eighth on stage eight, behind Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty), who won the stage.
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.
-
-
'I really believed I was going to die’ - Jonas Vingegaard resurrected at Tour de France
The Visma-Lease a Bike rider out-sprinted Tadej Pogačar to win stage 11 and ignite his Tour defence
By Adam Becket Published
-
Jonas Vingegaard outsprints Tadej Pogačar to claim victory on stage 11 of the Tour de France
The Slovenian attacked with 31 kilometres to go, Vingegaard beginning his pursuit on the penultimate climb
By Daniel Benson Published
-
'I really believed I was going to die’ - Jonas Vingegaard resurrected at Tour de France
The Visma-Lease a Bike rider out-sprinted Tadej Pogačar to win stage 11 and ignite his Tour defence
By Adam Becket Published
-
Cloak of gold: How the Tour de France's yellow jersey can transform a rider's life
Riding into yellow on day one of the Tour is one of cycling's most treasured prizes. Tom Davidson salutes Romain Bardet and speaks to others touched by the magic of the first-day maillot jaune
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Mark Cavendish says he has 'one' opportunity left to take another Tour de France stage win
The Manxman was left frustrated after finishing 18th on stage 10
By Adam Becket Published
-
100 bpm and 140 watts: How do we make Tour de France sprint days less boring?
Teams are increasingly critical of the succession of sprint stages that have few intermediate points on offer
By Chris Marshall-Bell Published
-
Tadej Pogačar can do everything... except grow a moustache
The talented Slovenian might just be the best rider in the world, but he is not hirsute
By Adam Becket Published
-
Does it matter whether Jonas Vingegaard has balls at the Tour de France?
While the actual GC battle is yet to properly alight, there has been a bit of a war of words in France
By Adam Becket Published
-
'Student loans were my income': Meet the Tour de France jersey wearer who was a club cyclist 18 months ago
Little was known about Frank van den Broek even one year ago, but now he looks set to be one of the season's rising stars
By Chris Marshall-Bell Published
-
Tour de France peloton reacts to a ‘vicious, brutal and slapstick’ gravel stage
Does gravel belong in the Tour de France? The jury is still out
By Chris Marshall-Bell Published