'That was the worst day of my life' - Fred Wright finishes outside time limit on Tour de France stage 11

The Bahrain Victorious rider was alone for much of Wednesday's stage after suffering early on

Fred Wright is out of the Tour de France on stage 11 after finishing outside the time limit, a day he described post-stage as the worst of his life.

The Bahrain Victorious rider was out the back early on during the mountainous stage in the Massif Central, with about 160km still to ride on Wednesday, and eventually finished just eight minutes outside the time limit. 

