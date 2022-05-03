Mark Cavendish says stories about a rivalry with Fabio Jakobsen are 'lazy'
Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl sprinter says that friction between him and Dutch teammate is the last thing he wants
Mark Cavendish has said that reports of a rivalry between him and Fabio Jakobsen over a Tour de France spot are "lazy".
The Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl sprinting pair are thought to be competing over one position in the team's Tour squad, with Jakobsen currently in pole position. Cavendish is heading to the Giro d'Italia this week.
Talking to Orla Chennaoui and Greg Rutherford on Eurosport's new podcast series, 'The Breakdown', Cavendish said: "It’s an easy story to make, 'am I or am I not going' or 'is my teammate going.' It’s an easy story, but it’s quite a lazy story too because it’s that easy."
The Manxman has won three times this season, while Jakobsen has won six races. Cavendish said that the pair are there for each other, and that the thought of a rivalry being created "scares" him.
"Fabio and myself have supported each other so much over the last years," he said. "The last thing I want and the last thing he wants and the one thing that scares me about all of this is for any sort of rivalry to be created between us.
"We’ve been there for each other. I only know that from experience, from knowing what happens when the press wants to create a rivalry. It’s not really that nice. Unfortunately, it does start to cause friction and we’re not like that and we don’t want to be like that.
"I’m quite reluctant to talk about it because I don’t want to fall out with a mate because of something that is out of our control. What is in my control is not talking about it so that those outside influences that are out of my control can’t affect it."
Jakobsen has also previously rejected talk of a rivalry, saying that while his "planning" was aimed towards the Tour, but could not say for sure if he would be in the team as it is "always the best that goes".
Cavendish will race the Giro this week, which hints at him not racing the Tour. He has won 15 stages at the Italian Grand Tour in the past, although he has not ridden it since 2013, during his former stint with Quick-Step.
At last year's Tour, the sprinter equalled Eddy Merckx's record for stage wins at the race, but may have to wait to attempt to break the record. He said that he knew that there was a lot of support out there for him to break the magical 34 number.
"I really feel it, but there was that will in 2016 and I didn’t do the Tour for the next years after that," Cavendish said. "If I can win 50 more stages of the Tour, I want to win 50 more stages of the Tour. It doesn’t bother me.
"At the same time, there are some people who want Fabio going to the Tour so that I’m not going to the Tour, not for Fabio to go.
"It’s a small demographic, but it’s a chip. It’s a small demographic that does the biggest thing. Whoever goes to the Tour, the other 22 [on the team] will be glued screaming at the TV, you can guarantee that. It’s not right that it’s made to be someone else’s narrative that isn’t that. It pisses me off in a way."
The 36-year-old also said that his return to success in the past year has given him a chance to appreciate his fans a lot more.
"Honestly from a selfish point of view, I was just consumed [with] what I was doing," Cavendish said. "Something I learned last year – actually it wasn't even last year - it was the years that I was just a spectator. Fans are not watching you on your journey. They're living that journey with you. It hadn't occurred to me for the best part of my career. Then last year with coming back, I felt this warmth from people – it’s not 'Yee-haw!'"
"They’ve lived that whole journey. It was proper humbling. It proper opened my eyes. Most people don’t see it. I didn't see it my whole career. It's beautiful. I wish I could turn back time and know what I know [now] - what being a fan of sports means. I feel like I've always tried to give time. You can't obviously give time to everyone.
"Obviously you speak to 100 fans and you can’t speak to one unfortunately. I didn’t speak to everyone I could have in the past and I wish I did."
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Hello, I'm Cycling Weekly's digital staff writer. I like pretending to be part of the great history of cycling writing, and acting like a pseudo-intellectual in general.
Before joining the team here I wrote for Procycling for almost two years, interviewing riders and writing about racing. My favourite event is Strade Bianche, but I haven't quite made it to the Piazza del Campo just yet.
Prior to covering the sport of cycling, I wrote about ecclesiastical matters for the Church Times and politics for Business Insider. I have degrees in history and journalism.
-
-
Climb your way to more miles: CW5000 May challenges
Two more challenges to inspire your riding through May, both designed to push your riding a little further
By Simon Richardson • Published
-
Simon Yates aims for podium at Giro d'Italia
Team BikeExchange-Jayco build team around Briton as he chases top-three again
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Simon Yates aims for podium at Giro d'Italia
Team BikeExchange-Jayco build team around Briton as he chases top-three again
By Adam Becket • Published
-
How to watch Giro d'Italia 2022: Live stream the Italian Grand Tour
Find out how to watch all the live action of the 2022 edition of the Giro d'Italia on TV
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Mathieu van der Poel aims to ride Giro d'Italia and Tour de France this year
Dutchman is continuing his comeback from injury at Coppi e Bartali this week
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Mark Cavendish to lead Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl at the Classic Brugge-De Panne
Manxman will battle it out with the fast men at Belgian race that has become a sprinter's classic
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Mark Cavendish: No one at Quick-Step asked me about riding Milan-San Remo
Fabio Jakobsen to ride the first Monument of the season after Julian Alaphilippe drops out
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Cavendish hails 'special' victory as he becomes first British winner of Milano-Torino
Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl rider pays tribute to his team after third victory of the year
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Mark Cavendish sprints to victory at Milano-Torino after perfect leadout
Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl rider becomes first ever British winner of Italian classic
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Giro d'Italia wildcards for EOLO-Kometa, Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè and Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
Giro organisers RCS announce 22 teams that will line up in Budapest in May
By Adam Becket • Published